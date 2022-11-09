Lirik Lagu BOSS - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

BOSS - Fifth Harmony



Woah! Woah!



Every day is payday

Swipe my card, then I do the Nae Nae

You're talking to a lady

I want a Kanye-ye, not a Ray J

So that's a no-no

I'm a Maybach and you's a Volvo

This convo beat like Dre-e

I already know whatcha tryna say



You say that you a baller and I see you tryna holla

But that ain't how I was brought up, next

Working for the money 'cause that's what my mama taught me

So your ass better show me some respect



Bo$$, Michelle Obama

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars

Bo$$, Michelle Obama

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars

Bo$$, Michelle Obama

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars

Bo$$, Michelle Obama

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars



C-O-N-F-I-D-E-N-T, that's me, I'm confident

Don't want yo compliments, use common sense

I'm on my Michelle Obama (Shhh)

Shut your mouth

Boy, I think you know who run this house

I ain't thirsting for no bae

'Cause I already know whatcha tryna say



You say that you a baller and I see you tryna holla

But that ain't how I was brought up, next

Working for the money 'cause that's what my mama taught me

So your ass better show me some respect



Bo$$, Michelle Obama

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars (Oh, whoa)

Bo$$, Michelle Obama

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars (Woah, oh)

Bo$$, Michelle Obama

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars (Woo-hoo)

Bo$$, Michelle Obama (Woo-hoo-ooh-ooh)

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars



I pledge allegiance to my independent girls in here

Ooh yeah, baby

So if you're with us, come on let me hear you say

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



Uh-huh, uh-huh

Hey, hey

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Da-da-da-da-da-da-da, I see you (Hey, hey)



You say that you a baller and I see you tryna holla

But that ain't how I was brought up, next (No-o-o-o)

Working for the money 'cause that's what my mama taught me

So your ass better show me some respect



Bo$$, Michelle Obama (Woo-ooh)

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars

Bo$$, Michelle Obama (Hey, hey)

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars (Oh, oh)

Bo$$, Michelle Obama (Michelle Obama)

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars (Hey)

Bo$$, Michelle Obama (Hey, hey)

Purse all heavy, getting Oprah dollars (Yeah)



Woohoo!

Oh



Credit



Produser: Tayla Parx, Joe London, Ricky Reed, dan DJ Kyriakides

Penulis: Tayla Parx, Jacob Kasher, LunchMoney Lewis, DJ Kyriakides, Ricky Reed, dan Joe London

Album: Reflection

Fakta di balik lagu



BOSS merupakan lagu kedua dan single utama dari album debut Fifth Harmony, Reflection, yang dirilis pada 7 Juli 2014, bersamaan dengan perilisan video musiknya.



Lagu tersebut berfokus pada tema feminisme, pemberdayaan perempuan, kepercayaan diri, dan peran gender yang terbalik.



Melalui lagu ini, Fifth Harmony juga mendorong gadis-gadis muda agar mandiri dan menyebutkan beberapa wanita sukses seperti Oprah Winfrey dan Michelle Obama.



Seperti yang disadari oleh banyak penggemar, Dinah tidak memiliki bagian solo pada lagu ini. Hal itu terjadi karena produser merasa suaranya tidak cocok untuk lagu pop. Hal serupa juga terjadi pada single berikutnya, yakni Sledgehammer.



BOSS memuncak pada posisi ke-43 di Billboard Hot 100 Amerika Serikat (AS) dan mendapatkan sertifikasi platinum di negara yang sama.



“Inti dari lagu ini adalah untuk gadis seusia kita agar mereka merasa percaya diri dan diberdayakan karena pada usia ini, merasa tidak aman (insecure) adalah hal yang wajar dan umum,” ujar Camila dalam sebuah wawancara dengan MTV. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

