Lirik Lagu All in My Head Flex - Fifth Harmony ft. Fetty Wap dan Fakta di Baliknya

All in My Head Flex - Fifth Harmony ft. Fetty Wap
Flex, time to impress
Come and climb in my bed
Don't be shy, do your thing
It's all in my head
I wanna flex with you, baby
I'm tryna chill with you, throwin' bands at you
While we flexing boo, baby
Show me some different moves and I love your groove
'Cause it's meant to be, baby
Ay, make history, baby
And you the one for me, and I'm the one for you
So come flex with me, baby, waa
Curtains like waves closing in all around us
Dimming the lights just so that they don't blind us
So tongue in cheek when we're laying on roses
But you're touching my skin and you're leaving me hopeless
I wanna feel you un—
Feel you under my body (Body, body)
I wanna feel you un—, feel you un—
I want you to come flex with me, baby
You got what I want and I need it
Say you're a bad motherfucker and I'm sayin'
They can't play with us and you know it
I take a hundred thousand and blow it
Ay, another hundred thou and I love her
Ay, come flex with Zoo 'til it's over
Ay, come flex with Zoo 'til it's over, yeah babe
Credit
Produser: Play Picasso, benny blanco, dan StarGate
Penulis: Peoples, Sly Dunbar, Play Picasso, Simon Wilcox, Leroy Romans, Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Camila Cabello, Brian Gold, Handel Tucker, LSR, Herbert Harris, Richard Foulks, Clifton Dillon, Mad Cobra, Julia Michaels, Sir Nolan, Tory Lanez, benny blanco, Fetty Wap, dan StarGate
Album: 7/27
Genre: Reggae-pop, Trap, R&B
Fakta di balik lagu
All In My Head (Flex) adalah single kedua dari Fifth Harmony 27/7 yang dirilis pada 27 Mei 2016. Lagu ini ditayangkan perdana pada Billboard Music Awards 2016.
Lagu ini memberikan kredit kepada lebih dari dua puluh orang sebagai penulis lagu. Lima di antaranya adalah anggota Fifth Harmony.
Selain segelintir penulis pop, ada banyak penulis lagu dan produser musik reggae yang membantu menulis lagu ini.
Diketahui, All In My Head (Flex) terinspirasi dari hit reggae Mad Cobra yang bertajuk Flex. Namun, Fifth Harmony mengubahnya menjadi versi yang lebih ramah radio daripada lirik aslinya.
“Kami merasa lagu ini benar-benar mewakili siapa kami karena kami berasal dari tempat dan kebangsaan yang berbeda sehingga kami membawa sesuatu yang berbeda," ujar Normani Kordei kepada Radio.com. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
