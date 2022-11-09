Lirik Lagu All in My Head Flex - Fifth Harmony ft. Fetty Wap dan Fakta di Baliknya

All in My Head Flex - Fifth Harmony ft. Fetty Wap



Flex, time to impress

Come and climb in my bed

Don't be shy, do your thing

It's all in my head



I wanna flex with you, baby

I'm tryna chill with you, throwin' bands at you

While we flexing boo, baby

Show me some different moves and I love your groove

'Cause it's meant to be, baby

Ay, make history, baby

And you the one for me, and I'm the one for you

So come flex with me, baby, waa



Curtains like waves closing in all around us

Dimming the lights just so that they don't blind us

So tongue in cheek when we're laying on roses

But you're touching my skin and you're leaving me hopeless



I wanna feel you un—

Feel you under my body (Body, body)

I wanna feel you un—, feel you un—



Flex, time to impress

Come and climb in my bed

Don't be shy, do your thing

It's all in my head, wow

Flex, time to impress

Come and climb in my bed

Don't be shy, do your thing

It's all in my head, yeah



Curtains like waves closing in all around us (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

Dimming the lights just so that they don't blind us (Hah, nah, nah)

So tongue in cheek when we're laying on roses

But you're touching my skin and you're leaving me hopeless



I wanna feel you un—

Feel you under my body (Body, body)

I wanna feel you un—, feel you un—



Flex, time to impress

Come and climb in my bed

Don't be shy, do your thing

It's all in my head, wow

Flex, time to impress

Come and climb in my bed

Don't be shy, do your thing

It's all in my head, yeah



I want you to come flex with me, baby

You got what I want and I need it

Say you're a bad motherfucker and I'm sayin'

They can't play with us and you know it

I take a hundred thousand and blow it

Ay, another hundred thou and I love her

Ay, come flex with Zoo 'til it's over

Ay, come flex with Zoo 'til it's over, yeah babe



I wanna feel you un—

Feel you under my body (Body, body)

I wanna feel you un—, feel you un—



Oh, flex, time to impress (Now it's time to impress)

Come and climb in my bed (Come and climb in my bed)

Don't be shy, do your thing (Oh-oh)

It's all in my head, wow

Flex, time to impress (Flex, flex, yeah)

Come and climb in my bed (Climb in my bed)

Don't be shy, do your thing (Do your thing, oh yeah)

It's all in my head, yeah



(I wanna flex with you, baby)

Hey, it's all in my head, yeah

(Zoovier, baby)

It's all in my head, yeah

(I wanna flex with you, baby)

It's all in my head

(Baby)

It's all in my head



Credit



Produser: Play Picasso, ​benny blanco, dan StarGate



Penulis: Peoples, Sly Dunbar, Play Picasso, Simon Wilcox, Leroy Romans, Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Camila Cabello, Brian Gold, Handel Tucker, LSR, Herbert Harris, Richard Foulks, Clifton Dillon, Mad Cobra, Julia Michaels, Sir Nolan, Tory Lanez, ​benny blanco, Fetty Wap, dan StarGate



Album: 7/27



Genre: Reggae-pop, Trap, R&B



Fakta di balik lagu



All In My Head (Flex) adalah single kedua dari Fifth Harmony 27/7 yang dirilis pada 27 Mei 2016. Lagu ini ditayangkan perdana pada Billboard Music Awards 2016.



Lagu ini memberikan kredit kepada lebih dari dua puluh orang sebagai penulis lagu. Lima di antaranya adalah anggota Fifth Harmony.



Selain segelintir penulis pop, ada banyak penulis lagu dan produser musik reggae yang membantu menulis lagu ini.



Diketahui, All In My Head (Flex) terinspirasi dari hit reggae Mad Cobra yang bertajuk Flex. Namun, Fifth Harmony mengubahnya menjadi versi yang lebih ramah radio daripada lirik aslinya.



“Kami merasa lagu ini benar-benar mewakili siapa kami karena kami berasal dari tempat dan kebangsaan yang berbeda sehingga kami membawa sesuatu yang berbeda," ujar Normani Kordei kepada Radio.com. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***