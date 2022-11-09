Lirik Lagu That’s My Girl - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

That My Girl - Fifth Harmony



That's my girl



Yeah, who's been working so damn hard?

You got that head on overload?

Got yourself this flawless body

Achin' now from head to toe



Ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ooh, ah)

All my ladies 'round the world

Ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ooh, ah)

Good girls better get bad



You've been down before

You've been hurt before

You got up before

You'll be good to go, good to go



Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it

Get mad independent and don't you ever forget it

Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya

If you're feeling me, put your five high

That's my girl



That's my girl

That's my girl

That's my girl (Get up)

What you waiting for?

That's my girl

That's my girl

That's my girl



That's my girl

Yeah



Nod if you been played by every boo

Just tryna show you off (Yeah)

Thought he was the best you ever had

Until he cut you off



Ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ooh, ah)

Bet you, bet you know your worth

Ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ooh, ah)

Good girls better get bad



You've been down before (Oh)

You've been hurt before (Oh)

You got up before

You'll be good to go, good to go



Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it (Get up and get it)

Get mad independent and don't you ever forget it (Don't you ever forget it)

Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya

If you're feeling me, put your five high (If you're feeling me, put your five high)

That's my girl (That's my girl)



That's my girl

That's my girl

That's my girl

What you wa—, what you wa—, what you waiting for? (For, for)

That's my girl (For, for; Woah)

That's my girl (For, for; That's my girl)

That's my girl (Girl)



You've been down before

You've been hurt before

You got up before

You'll be good to go, good to go

(Don't ever give up, no, no, oh)



Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it

Get mad independent and don't you ever forget it (Don't you ever forget it)

Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya

If you're feeling me, put your five high (High)

That's my girl, oh-oh-woah



That's my girl

That's my girl (That's my girl)

That's my girl

What you wa—, what you wa—, what you waiting for? (For, for)

That's my girl (For, for)

That's my girl (For, for)

That's my girl

(*That's my girl, that's my girl, that's my girl*)



Ain't nothin', ain't nothin', ain't nothin'

Put your heart and your soul in it

Ain't nothin', ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ain't nothin')

Now, put your heart and your soul in it



(For, for) That's my girl

(For, for) That's my girl

(For, for) That's my girl (That's my girl)



That's my girl

That's my girl

That's my girl (That's my girl)

That's my girl



Credit



Produser: Lukas “Lulou” Loules & Alexander Kronlund

Penulis: Lukas “Lulou” Loules, Alexander Kronlund & Tinashe

Album: 7/27

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop



Fakta di balik lagu



That's My Girl adalah lagu pop yang dibawakan oleh grup vokal Fifth Harmony. Lagu ini direkam untuk album kedua mereka 7/27 dan dirilis pada 27 Mei 2016.



Melalui lagu ini, Fifth Harmony mencoba memberdayakan wanita dengan mendorong gagasan bahwa perempuan harus mandiri dan kuat.



Diketahui, mereka memproduksi lagu ini dengan Katy Perry selama musim gugur 2015.



Awalnya, lagu ini ditulis untuk album kedua penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu, Tinashe Joyride, bersama dua lagu lain yang akhirnya diberikan kepada Fifth Harmony. Kedua judul lagu itu adalah The Life dan Scared Of Happy.



Setelah kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup vokal ini, Fifth Harmony juga merilis suntingan baru dengan menghapus vokal sang penyanyi. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***