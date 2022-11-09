Lirik Lagu That’s My Girl - Fifth Harmony dan Fakta di Baliknya

That My Girl - Fifth Harmony
That's my girl
Yeah, who's been working so damn hard?
You got that head on overload?
Got yourself this flawless body
Achin' now from head to toe
Ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ooh, ah)
All my ladies 'round the world
Ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ooh, ah)
Good girls better get bad
You've been down before
You've been hurt before
You got up before
You'll be good to go, good to go
Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it
Get mad independent and don't you ever forget it
Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya
If you're feeling me, put your five high
That's my girl
That's my girl
That's my girl
That's my girl (Get up)
What you waiting for?
That's my girl
That's my girl
That's my girl
That's my girl
Yeah
Nod if you been played by every boo
Just tryna show you off (Yeah)
Thought he was the best you ever had
Until he cut you off
Ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ooh, ah)
Bet you, bet you know your worth
Ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ooh, ah)
Good girls better get bad
You've been down before (Oh)
You've been hurt before (Oh)
You got up before
You'll be good to go, good to go
Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it (Get up and get it)
Get mad independent and don't you ever forget it (Don't you ever forget it)
Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya
If you're feeling me, put your five high (If you're feeling me, put your five high)
That's my girl (That's my girl)
That's my girl
That's my girl
That's my girl
What you wa—, what you wa—, what you waiting for? (For, for)
That's my girl (For, for; Woah)
That's my girl (For, for; That's my girl)
That's my girl (Girl)
You've been down before
You've been hurt before
You got up before
You'll be good to go, good to go
(Don't ever give up, no, no, oh)
Destiny said it, you got to get up and get it
Get mad independent and don't you ever forget it (Don't you ever forget it)
Got some dirt on your shoulder, then let me brush it off for ya
If you're feeling me, put your five high (High)
That's my girl, oh-oh-woah
That's my girl
That's my girl (That's my girl)
That's my girl
What you wa—, what you wa—, what you waiting for? (For, for)
That's my girl (For, for)
That's my girl (For, for)
That's my girl
(*That's my girl, that's my girl, that's my girl*)
Ain't nothin', ain't nothin', ain't nothin'
Put your heart and your soul in it
Ain't nothin', ain't nothin', ain't nothin' (Ain't nothin')
Now, put your heart and your soul in it
(For, for) That's my girl
(For, for) That's my girl
(For, for) That's my girl (That's my girl)
That's my girl
That's my girl
That's my girl (That's my girl)
That's my girl
Credit
Produser: Lukas “Lulou” Loules & Alexander Kronlund
Penulis: Lukas “Lulou” Loules, Alexander Kronlund & Tinashe
Album: 7/27
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Fakta di balik lagu
That's My Girl adalah lagu pop yang dibawakan oleh grup vokal Fifth Harmony. Lagu ini direkam untuk album kedua mereka 7/27 dan dirilis pada 27 Mei 2016.
Melalui lagu ini, Fifth Harmony mencoba memberdayakan wanita dengan mendorong gagasan bahwa perempuan harus mandiri dan kuat.
Diketahui, mereka memproduksi lagu ini dengan Katy Perry selama musim gugur 2015.
Awalnya, lagu ini ditulis untuk album kedua penyanyi sekaligus penulis lagu, Tinashe Joyride, bersama dua lagu lain yang akhirnya diberikan kepada Fifth Harmony. Kedua judul lagu itu adalah The Life dan Scared Of Happy.
Setelah kepergian Camila Cabello dari grup vokal ini, Fifth Harmony juga merilis suntingan baru dengan menghapus vokal sang penyanyi. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
