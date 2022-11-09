Lirik Lagu 3108 - Ha Hyunsang dan Fakta di Baliknya

bal kkeute daheul deushan eodume
geurimjamajeo sarajyeo
deungdwiro domangganeun neoran hae Bye
gwedoreul beoseonan haengseong
ibyeore urin budijhiryeo hae
nan charari modeun geol ijeobeorin
neoreul wonhae
heureuneun byeoldeul soge hemedeon geuttae
irwojiji anheul kkumane gathyeo fly away
bicheul geonneo geu narui neol bol su issdamyeon
jigeum neowa nan yeongwoneul soksagyeosseulkka
Let me catch the light
Let me catch the light
kkamkkamhan eodumeul geonneo
antakkaun siganeul dollyeo
han beon deo neoreul aneul su issge
Yeah again
heureuneun byeoldeul soge hemedeon geuttae
irwojiji anheul kkum ane gathyeo
fly away
bicheul geonneo geu narui neol bol su issdamyeon
jigeum neowa nan yeongwoneul soksagyeosseulkka
Let me catch the light
Let me catch the light
seulpeume dahgi jeone
nan dollyeoboryeo hae
geuttae geu jariro
geuttae geu jariro
