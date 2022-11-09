Lirik Lagu 3108 - Ha Hyunsang dan Fakta di Baliknya

3108 - Ha Hyunsang

bal kkeute daheul deushan eodume

geurimjamajeo sarajyeo

deungdwiro domangganeun neoran hae Bye

gwedoreul beoseonan haengseong

ibyeore urin budijhiryeo hae

nan charari modeun geol ijeobeorin

neoreul wonhae

heureuneun byeoldeul soge hemedeon geuttae

irwojiji anheul kkumane gathyeo fly away

bicheul geonneo geu narui neol bol su issdamyeon

jigeum neowa nan yeongwoneul soksagyeosseulkka

Let me catch the light

Let me catch the light

kkamkkamhan eodumeul geonneo

antakkaun siganeul dollyeo

han beon deo neoreul aneul su issge

Yeah again

heureuneun byeoldeul soge hemedeon geuttae

irwojiji anheul kkum ane gathyeo

fly away

bicheul geonneo geu narui neol bol su issdamyeon

jigeum neowa nan yeongwoneul soksagyeosseulkka

Let me catch the light

Let me catch the light

seulpeume dahgi jeone

nan dollyeoboryeo hae

geuttae geu jariro

geuttae geu jariro