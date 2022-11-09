Lirik Lagu Voodoo Chile - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Voodoo Chile - Jimi Hendrix

Well, I'm a voodoo chile

Lord, I'm a voodoo chile

Well, the night I was born

Lord, I swear the moon turned a fire red

The night I was born

I swear the moon turned a fire red

Well, my poor mother cried out "Lord, the gypsy was right!"

And I seen her, fell down right dead

(Have mercy)

Well, mountain lions found me there waitin'

And set me on a eagles back

Well, mountain lions found me there

And set me on a eagles wing

(Its' the eagles wing, baby, what did I say)

He took me past to the outskirts of infinity

And when he brought me back

He gave me a Venus witch's ring

Hey!

And he said "Fly on, fly on"

Because I'm a voodoo chile, yeah

Voodoo chile

Hey!

Well, I make love to you

And Lord knows you'll feel no pain

Say, I make love to you in your sleep

And Lord knows you felt no pain

(Have mercy)

'Cause I'm a million miles away

And at the same time, I'm right here in your picture frame

(Yeah! What did I say now)

'Cause I'm a voodoo chile

Lord knows, I'm a voodoo chile

(Yeah!)

Well, my arrows are made of desire

From far away as Jupiter's sulphur mines

Say my arrows are made of desire, desire

From far away as Jupiter's sulphur mines

(Way down by the Methane Sea, yeah)

I have a humming bird and it hums so loud

You think you were losing your mind, hmm

Well I float in liquid gardens

And Arizona new red sand

(Yeah)

I float in liquid gardens

Way down in Arizona red sand

Well, I taste the honey from a flower named Blue

Way down in California

And in New York drowns as we hold hands

'Cause I'm a voodoo chile

Lord knows I'm a voodoo chile

Yeah