Lirik Lagu Voodoo Chile - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 9 November 2022, 04:01 WIB
Jimi Hendrix.
Jimi Hendrix. /Tangkapan layar Spotify

Voodoo Chile - Jimi Hendrix

Well, I'm a voodoo chile
Lord, I'm a voodoo chile

Well, the night I was born
Lord, I swear the moon turned a fire red
The night I was born
I swear the moon turned a fire red
Well, my poor mother cried out "Lord, the gypsy was right!"
And I seen her, fell down right dead
(Have mercy)

Well, mountain lions found me there waitin'
And set me on a eagles back
Well, mountain lions found me there
And set me on a eagles wing
(Its' the eagles wing, baby, what did I say)
He took me past to the outskirts of infinity
And when he brought me back
He gave me a Venus witch's ring
Hey!
And he said "Fly on, fly on"
Because I'm a voodoo chile, yeah
Voodoo chile
Hey!

Well, I make love to you
And Lord knows you'll feel no pain
Say, I make love to you in your sleep
And Lord knows you felt no pain
(Have mercy)
'Cause I'm a million miles away
And at the same time, I'm right here in your picture frame
(Yeah! What did I say now)
'Cause I'm a voodoo chile
Lord knows, I'm a voodoo chile
(Yeah!)

Well, my arrows are made of desire
From far away as Jupiter's sulphur mines
Say my arrows are made of desire, desire
From far away as Jupiter's sulphur mines
(Way down by the Methane Sea, yeah)
I have a humming bird and it hums so loud
You think you were losing your mind, hmm

Well I float in liquid gardens
And Arizona new red sand
(Yeah)
I float in liquid gardens
Way down in Arizona red sand

Well, I taste the honey from a flower named Blue
Way down in California
And in New York drowns as we hold hands

'Cause I'm a voodoo chile
Lord knows I'm a voodoo chile
Yeah

Editor: Elfrida Chania S

