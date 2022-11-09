Lirik Lagu Fire - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fire - Jimi Hendrix
Alright,
Now dig this, baby
You don't care for me
I don't-a care about that
You got a new fool, ha!
I like to laugh at
I have only one a-burnin' desire
Let me stand next to your fire
Hey, let me stand next to your fire
(Let me stand next to your fire)
Whoa, let me stand, baby
(Let me stand next to your fire)
Let me stand
(Let me stand next to your fire)
Yeah, baby
Listen here, baby
And stop acting so crazy
You say your mom ain't home, it ain't my concern
Just a-play with me, and you won't get burned
I have only one a-itchin' desire
Let me stand next to your fire
Yeah, let me stand, baby
(Let me stand next to your fire)
Let me stand
(Let me stand next to your fire)
Oh, let me stand
(Let me stand next to your fire)
Ow!
Oh! Move over, Rover
And let Jimi take over
