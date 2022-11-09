Lirik Lagu Fire - Jimi Hendrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Fire - Jimi Hendrix

Alright,

Now dig this, baby

You don't care for me

I don't-a care about that

You got a new fool, ha!

I like to laugh at

I have only one a-burnin' desire

Let me stand next to your fire

Hey, let me stand next to your fire

(Let me stand next to your fire)

Whoa, let me stand, baby

(Let me stand next to your fire)

Let me stand

(Let me stand next to your fire)

Yeah, baby

Listen here, baby

And stop acting so crazy

You say your mom ain't home, it ain't my concern

Just a-play with me, and you won't get burned

I have only one a-itchin' desire

Let me stand next to your fire

Yeah, let me stand, baby

(Let me stand next to your fire)

Let me stand

(Let me stand next to your fire)

Oh, let me stand

(Let me stand next to your fire)

Ow!

Oh! Move over, Rover

And let Jimi take over