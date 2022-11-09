Lirik Lagu What If I – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

What If I – Meghan Trainor

What if I, I wanna kiss you tomorrow?

Something tells me you're not like the other boys

Oh no, babe, oh no, babe, mmm

Of course I like you, can't you hear it in my voice?

Oh yeah, babe, oh yeah, babe, mmm

Well, don't be nervous

I'm so into you

Yes I am, babe

Is this is something, am I just a fool?

What if I, I

I wanna kiss you tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow?, hey

'Cause you're the first guy who's taken me out

And has taken his time

Yes you are, babe

No, you ain't tryna get in my bed on the very first night

So what if I, mmm, I wanna kiss you tomorrow?

Tell me babe, mmm

So what if I, come on

I wanna kiss you tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow?, ooh, hey

Well, don't be nervous

I'm so into you

Yes I am, babe

And is this is something, am I just a fool?

What if I

Tell me, if I wanna kiss you tomorrow?, oh yeah, mmm

Said what if I, oh-oh-oh

I wanna kiss you tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow?

Mmm