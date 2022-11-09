Lirik Lagu What If I – Meghan Trainor dan Fakta di Baliknya

What If I – Meghan Trainor
What if I, I wanna kiss you tomorrow?
Something tells me you're not like the other boys
Oh no, babe, oh no, babe, mmm
Of course I like you, can't you hear it in my voice?
Oh yeah, babe, oh yeah, babe, mmm
Well, don't be nervous
I'm so into you
Yes I am, babe
Is this is something, am I just a fool?
What if I, I
I wanna kiss you tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow?, hey
'Cause you're the first guy who's taken me out
And has taken his time
Yes you are, babe
No, you ain't tryna get in my bed on the very first night
So what if I, mmm, I wanna kiss you tomorrow?
Tell me babe, mmm
So what if I, come on
I wanna kiss you tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow?, ooh, hey
Well, don't be nervous
I'm so into you
Yes I am, babe
And is this is something, am I just a fool?
What if I
Tell me, if I wanna kiss you tomorrow?, oh yeah, mmm
Said what if I, oh-oh-oh
I wanna kiss you tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow?
Mmm
Artikel Pilihan