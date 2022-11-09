Lirik Lagu Just Dance - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just Dance - Lady Gaga
RedOne
Konvict
Gaga (oh-oh, eh)
I've had a little bit too much, much (oh, oh, oh-oh)
All of the people start to rush (start to rush by)
A dizzy twister dance
Can't find my drink or man
Where are my keys? I lost my phone, phone (oh, oh, oh-oh)
What's going on on the floor?
I love this record, baby, but I can't see straight anymore
Keep it cool, What's the name of this club?
I can't remember, but it's alright, a-alright
Just dance
Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Gonna be okay
Da-da-da-dance, dance, dance
Just, j-j-just dance
Wish I could shut my playboy mouth (oh, oh, oh-oh)
How'd I turn my shirt inside out? (Inside out, right)
Control your poison, babe
Roses have thorns, they say
And we're all gettin' hosed tonight (oh, oh, oh-oh)
What's going on on the floor?
I love this record, baby, but I can't see straight anymore
Keep it cool
What's the name of this club?
I can't remember, but it's alright, alright
Just dance
Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Gonna be okay
Da-da-da-dance, dance, dance
Just, j-j-just dance
When I come through on the dance floor, checking out that catalogue
Can't believe my eyes, so many women without a flaw
And I ain't gonna give it up, steady, tryna pick it up, like a call
I'mma hit it, I'mma beat it and latch onto it until tomorrow, yeah
Shorty, I can see that you got so much energy
The way you twirling up them hips 'round and 'round
And there is no reason at all why you can't leave here with me
In the meantime, stay and let me watch you break it down
And dance
Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Spin that record, babe
Da-da-doo-doot-n, just dance
Gonna be okay
Da-da-da-dance, dance, dance
Just, j-j-just dance
Woo!
Let's go!
Half psychotic, sick, hypnotic, got my blueprint, it's symphonic
Half psychotic, sick, hypnotic, got my blueprint, electronic
Half psychotic, sick, hypnotic, got my blueprint, it's symphonic
Half psychotic, sick, hypnotic, got my blueprint, electronic
Go
Use your muscle, carve it out, work it, hustle
(I got it, just stay close enough to get it on)
Don't slow, drive it, clean it, Lysol, bleed it
Spend the last dough (I got it) in your pock-o (I got it)
Just dance
Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n
Just dance
Gonna be okay
Da-da-da-dance, dance, dance
Just, j-j-just dance
Credit
Dirilis: 2008
Artis: Lady Gaga
Album: The Fame
Artis unggulan: Colby O'Donis
Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop
Penulis lagu: Stefani Germanotta, Tony Brown, Daniel Kelly, Andrew Garfoot, Sean Phoenix
Fakta di Balik Lagu Just Dance - Lady Gaga
Just Dance merupakan single pertama Lady Gaga. Lagu ini diproduseri dan ditulis oleh RedOne. Selain itu, Lady Gaga juga ikut andil dalam penulisan liriknya.
Lagu ini dirilis pada 2008 sebagai single dari album debutnya, The Fame.
Just Dance merupakan lagu khas yang biasa didengar di klub, namun dengan pengaruh besar aliran R&B.
Setelah dirilis, lagu ini mencapai kesuksesan secara komersil, menduduki peringkat teratas di beberapa tangga lagu internasional.
