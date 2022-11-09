Lirik Lagu Just Dance - Lady Gaga dan Fakta di Baliknya

Just Dance - Lady Gaga

RedOne

Konvict

Gaga (oh-oh, eh)

I've had a little bit too much, much (oh, oh, oh-oh)

All of the people start to rush (start to rush by)

A dizzy twister dance

Can't find my drink or man

Where are my keys? I lost my phone, phone (oh, oh, oh-oh)

What's going on on the floor?

I love this record, baby, but I can't see straight anymore

Keep it cool, What's the name of this club?

I can't remember, but it's alright, a-alright

Just dance

Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Gonna be okay

Da-da-da-dance, dance, dance

Just, j-j-just dance

Wish I could shut my playboy mouth (oh, oh, oh-oh)

How'd I turn my shirt inside out? (Inside out, right)

Control your poison, babe

Roses have thorns, they say

And we're all gettin' hosed tonight (oh, oh, oh-oh)

What's going on on the floor?

I love this record, baby, but I can't see straight anymore

Keep it cool

What's the name of this club?

I can't remember, but it's alright, alright

Just dance

Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Gonna be okay

Da-da-da-dance, dance, dance

Just, j-j-just dance

When I come through on the dance floor, checking out that catalogue

Can't believe my eyes, so many women without a flaw

And I ain't gonna give it up, steady, tryna pick it up, like a call

I'mma hit it, I'mma beat it and latch onto it until tomorrow, yeah

Shorty, I can see that you got so much energy

The way you twirling up them hips 'round and 'round

And there is no reason at all why you can't leave here with me

In the meantime, stay and let me watch you break it down

And dance

Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Spin that record, babe

Da-da-doo-doot-n, just dance

Gonna be okay

Da-da-da-dance, dance, dance

Just, j-j-just dance

Woo!

Let's go!

Half psychotic, sick, hypnotic, got my blueprint, it's symphonic

Half psychotic, sick, hypnotic, got my blueprint, electronic

Half psychotic, sick, hypnotic, got my blueprint, it's symphonic

Half psychotic, sick, hypnotic, got my blueprint, electronic

Go

Use your muscle, carve it out, work it, hustle

(I got it, just stay close enough to get it on)

Don't slow, drive it, clean it, Lysol, bleed it

Spend the last dough (I got it) in your pock-o (I got it)

Just dance

Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Gonna be okay, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Spin that record, babe, da-da-doo-doot-n

Just dance

Gonna be okay

Da-da-da-dance, dance, dance

Just, j-j-just dance

Credit

Dirilis: 2008

Artis: Lady Gaga

Album: The Fame

Artis unggulan: Colby O'Donis

Genre: R&B/Soul, Pop

Penulis lagu: Stefani Germanotta, Tony Brown, Daniel Kelly, Andrew Garfoot, Sean Phoenix

Fakta di Balik Lagu Just Dance - Lady Gaga

Just Dance merupakan single pertama Lady Gaga. Lagu ini diproduseri dan ditulis oleh RedOne. Selain itu, Lady Gaga juga ikut andil dalam penulisan liriknya.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 2008 sebagai single dari album debutnya, The Fame.

Just Dance merupakan lagu khas yang biasa didengar di klub, namun dengan pengaruh besar aliran R&B.

Setelah dirilis, lagu ini mencapai kesuksesan secara komersil, menduduki peringkat teratas di beberapa tangga lagu internasional.