Lirik Lagu Love Myself – Hailee Steinfeld dan Fakta di Baliknya

Love Myself – Hailee Steinfeld

Hey!

Yeah

When I get chills at night, I feel it deep inside

Without you, yeah (hey!)

Know how to satisfy, keepin' that tempo right

Without you, yeah (hey!)

Pictures in my mind on replay

I'm gonna touch the pain away (hey!)

I know how to scream my own name

Scream my name

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (hey)

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (I love me)

Can't help myself, no, I don't need anybody else

Anytime, day or night

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (hey)

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (I love me)

Can't help myself, no, I don't need anybody else

Anytime that I like

(I love me)

I take it nice and slow, feeling good on my own

Without you, yeah (hey!)

Got me speaking in tongues, the beautiful it comes

Without you, yeah (hey!)

I'm gonna put my body first

And love me so hard 'til it hurts (hey!)

I know how to scream out the words

Scream the words

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (hey)

Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else (I love me)

Can't help myself, no, I don't need anybody else

Anytime, day or night