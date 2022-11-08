Lirik Lagu Take It Easy – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take It Easy – Vanessa Carlton

I'm old enough to know, too young to let it go

Connected to one billion stars and lights

I know you have to go

Do we follow what we know?

I'll be here for you in the night

Say it once, say it twice, to yourself, to the night

A shaman's prayer

It's natural

When it's quiet, get slow

As your castle crumbles down and it will, take it easy take it easy

When heaven wraps around you and she will, take it easy

Take it in easy

Are you waiting all the time for some unending delight?

Have you ever broken your own heart?

Say it once, say it twice, to yourself, to the night

A shaman's prayer

It's natural

When it's quiet get slow

As your castle crumbles down and it will, take it easy take it easy

When heaven wraps around you and she will, take it easy

Take it in easy

Take it in

Take it

Say it once, say it twice, to yourself, to the night

A shaman's prayer

It's natural

When it's quiet get slow