Lirik Lagu Take It Easy – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Take It Easy – Vanessa Carlton
I'm old enough to know, too young to let it go
Connected to one billion stars and lights
I know you have to go
Do we follow what we know?
I'll be here for you in the night
Say it once, say it twice, to yourself, to the night
A shaman's prayer
It's natural
When it's quiet, get slow
As your castle crumbles down and it will, take it easy take it easy
When heaven wraps around you and she will, take it easy
Take it in easy
Are you waiting all the time for some unending delight?
Have you ever broken your own heart?
Say it once, say it twice, to yourself, to the night
A shaman's prayer
It's natural
When it's quiet get slow
As your castle crumbles down and it will, take it easy take it easy
When heaven wraps around you and she will, take it easy
Take it in easy
Take it in
Take it
Say it once, say it twice, to yourself, to the night
A shaman's prayer
It's natural
When it's quiet get slow
