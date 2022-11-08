Lirik Lagu Willows – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Willows – Vanessa Carlton
Find a love
Go build a cabin
Find land and a tree
Carve in a wish
On your knees, planting seeds
The dirt, makin rows, where the devil don't see
My love, I agree, so lucky to find ya
But memories, they don't stay behind us
Our minds are strong, could it be enough
To bring strength to the bones
Our weeping willow is hangin above me
On my back in the sun, would it fall upon me
I won't let you down and man you will keep safe my love
Sow the earth
A blanket of bounty
In the distance a hearse
The devil drives empty
In a babies eyes
The ritual purifies every design
Our weeping willow is hangin above me
On my back in the sun, would it fall upon me
I won't let you down cause man you have kept safe my love
Man you will keep safe my love
Our weeping willow is hangin above me
On my back in the sun, would it fall upon me
i won't let you down and man you will keep safe
I won't let you down, man you will keep safe
I won't let you down and man you will keep safe my love
Credits
Artis: Vanessa Carlton
Album: Liberman
Tahun rilis: 2015
Penulis lagu: Vanessa Carlton
Artikel Pilihan