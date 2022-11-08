Lirik Lagu Willows – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Willows – Vanessa Carlton

Find a love

Go build a cabin

Find land and a tree

Carve in a wish

On your knees, planting seeds

The dirt, makin rows, where the devil don't see

My love, I agree, so lucky to find ya

But memories, they don't stay behind us

Our minds are strong, could it be enough

To bring strength to the bones

Our weeping willow is hangin above me

On my back in the sun, would it fall upon me

I won't let you down and man you will keep safe my love

Sow the earth

A blanket of bounty

In the distance a hearse

The devil drives empty

In a babies eyes

The ritual purifies every design

Our weeping willow is hangin above me

On my back in the sun, would it fall upon me

I won't let you down cause man you have kept safe my love

Man you will keep safe my love

Our weeping willow is hangin above me

On my back in the sun, would it fall upon me

i won't let you down and man you will keep safe

I won't let you down, man you will keep safe

I won't let you down and man you will keep safe my love

Credits

Artis: Vanessa Carlton

Album: Liberman

Tahun rilis: 2015

Penulis lagu: Vanessa Carlton