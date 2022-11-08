Lirik Lagu River – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu River – Vanessa Carlton

Sailors on the sea, are we heading clear for the edge of the ocean?

There's no city that keeps you king for a gypsy

And are we guided by some vision?

All our moves adding up to an ancient arc

We are free of the canyon cliff of my heart

The river flows, it takes a hold, and it's running through

And you ain't changing on our own, oh, we change for you

The river flows, it always flows

He walks home in another city

Your mind's stuck in an ancient war

All you need is the space for the beauty to take you

And she will take you

The river flows, it takes a hold, and it's running through

And we ain't changing on our own, oh, we change for you

The river flows, it always flows

Flows through you, flows through you

The river flows, it takes a hold, and it's coming through

And you ain't changing on our own, oh we change for you

The river flows, it always flows

And we're just sailors on the sea

Yeah, we're just sailors on the sea

Yeah, we're just sailors on the sea

Credits

Artis: Vanessa Carlton

Album: Liberman

Rilis: 2015

Penulis lagu: Vanessa Carlton

Fakta di Balik Lagu River