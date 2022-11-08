Lirik Lagu River – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu River – Vanessa Carlton
Sailors on the sea, are we heading clear for the edge of the ocean?
There's no city that keeps you king for a gypsy
And are we guided by some vision?
All our moves adding up to an ancient arc
We are free of the canyon cliff of my heart
The river flows, it takes a hold, and it's running through
And you ain't changing on our own, oh, we change for you
The river flows, it always flows
He walks home in another city
Your mind's stuck in an ancient war
All you need is the space for the beauty to take you
And she will take you
The river flows, it takes a hold, and it's running through
And we ain't changing on our own, oh, we change for you
The river flows, it always flows
Flows through you, flows through you
The river flows, it takes a hold, and it's coming through
And you ain't changing on our own, oh we change for you
The river flows, it always flows
And we're just sailors on the sea
Yeah, we're just sailors on the sea
Yeah, we're just sailors on the sea
Credits
Artis: Vanessa Carlton
Album: Liberman
Rilis: 2015
Penulis lagu: Vanessa Carlton
Fakta di Balik Lagu River
Artikel Pilihan