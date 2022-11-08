Lirik Lagu Matter of Time – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Matter of Time – Vanessa Carlton
Give her all your darkness
Give her all your light
Love is like a carriage
It's no spirit in the night
Like a wishing well
Where your pennies fell
He says it's only a matter of time
Before your heart is mine
Have you been searching?
You've been looking the world over
When is it time to let go?
And is it then that you know?
All the peace that we've been bringing out of each other
Out of each other
Flowing like a circuit
Through a curse of neon signs
Writing her a letter
What's the curve of your desire
When the cycle starts its run
And we become what we become
He says it's only a matter of time
Before your heart is mine
Have you been searching?
You've been looking the world over
When is it time to let go?
And is it then that you know?
All the peace that we've been bringing out of each other
Out of each other
When is it time to let go?
And is it then that you know?
All the peace that we've been bringing out of each other
Out of each other
Artikel Pilihan