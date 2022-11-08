Lirik Lagu Matter of Time – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Matter of Time – Vanessa Carlton

Give her all your darkness

Give her all your light

Love is like a carriage

It's no spirit in the night

Like a wishing well

Where your pennies fell

He says it's only a matter of time

Before your heart is mine

Have you been searching?

You've been looking the world over

When is it time to let go?

And is it then that you know?

All the peace that we've been bringing out of each other

Out of each other

Flowing like a circuit

Through a curse of neon signs

Writing her a letter

What's the curve of your desire

When the cycle starts its run

And we become what we become

He says it's only a matter of time

Before your heart is mine

Have you been searching?

You've been looking the world over

When is it time to let go?

And is it then that you know?

All the peace that we've been bringing out of each other

Out of each other

When is it time to let go?

And is it then that you know?

All the peace that we've been bringing out of each other

Out of each other