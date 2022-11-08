Lirik Lagu Unlock the Lock – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unlock the Lock – Vanessa Carlton

Feel it come on like a sudden hope

Bursting through a lost dome

It's beautiful as the sadness starts to quiet

Leave the city for a desert sky

It's like one big eye on you

The storm is now and the horses wanna run

And they run

You know what you should do

Do you choose not to go

The key hangs low around your neck

I know what you know

Unlock the lock

Unlock the lock

Unlock the lock

Gather your things but, but it doesn't matter

Like a pact you remember once

Something's coming in on you and it's pure

Is it love?

You know what you should do

You choose not to go

The key hangs low around your neck

I know what you know

Unlock the lock

Unlock the lock

Unlock the lock

Unlock the lock

Unlock the lock

Unlock the lock