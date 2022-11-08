Lirik Lagu Unlock the Lock – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unlock the Lock – Vanessa Carlton
Feel it come on like a sudden hope
Bursting through a lost dome
It's beautiful as the sadness starts to quiet
Leave the city for a desert sky
It's like one big eye on you
The storm is now and the horses wanna run
And they run
You know what you should do
Do you choose not to go
The key hangs low around your neck
I know what you know
Unlock the lock
Unlock the lock
Unlock the lock
Gather your things but, but it doesn't matter
Like a pact you remember once
Something's coming in on you and it's pure
Is it love?
You know what you should do
You choose not to go
The key hangs low around your neck
I know what you know
Unlock the lock
Unlock the lock
Unlock the lock
Unlock the lock
Unlock the lock
Unlock the lock
