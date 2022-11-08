Lirik Lagu Blue Pool – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blue Pool – Vanessa Carlton
Man, it's so nice to see you again
You're the great blue pool in L.A
And I close my book, move my bag, make some space
'Cause it's time to give that song a break
So tell me now how these few years have been
When it's living to honour the best
And I have been well, I've saved you a smile
These feelings they come and go fast
Light your cigarette, see the fame in your eyes
Sing me that new song you sing
The time for you and I was never quite right
It matters and means everything
'Cause the garden walls grew quick
Before you know, you're outside of it
And the ivy's coming in
It's so beautiful if you can find it
And time, she's always kept you on her good side
Some people they still fight their fate
I understood clear what you said with your eyes
We all speak in different ways
'Cause the garden walls grew quick
Before you know, you're outside of it
And the ivy's coming in
It's so beautiful if you can find it
The garden walls grow quick
Before you know, you're outside of it
And the ivy's coming in
It's so beautiful if you can find it
Credits
Artis: Vanessa Carlton
Album: Liberman
Rilis: 2015
Penulis lagu: Vanessa Carlton
Fakta di Balik Lagu Blue Pool
Blue Pool adalah salah satu singel yang dipopulerkan oleh seorang penyanyi pop, pianis, dan penulis lagu asal Amerika Serikat yakni Vanessa Carlton.
