Lirik Lagu Blue Pool – Vanessa Carlton dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Blue Pool – Vanessa Carlton

Man, it's so nice to see you again

You're the great blue pool in L.A

And I close my book, move my bag, make some space

'Cause it's time to give that song a break

So tell me now how these few years have been

When it's living to honour the best

And I have been well, I've saved you a smile

These feelings they come and go fast

Light your cigarette, see the fame in your eyes

Sing me that new song you sing

The time for you and I was never quite right

It matters and means everything

'Cause the garden walls grew quick

Before you know, you're outside of it

And the ivy's coming in

It's so beautiful if you can find it

And time, she's always kept you on her good side

Some people they still fight their fate

I understood clear what you said with your eyes

We all speak in different ways

'Cause the garden walls grew quick

Before you know, you're outside of it

And the ivy's coming in

It's so beautiful if you can find it

The garden walls grow quick

Before you know, you're outside of it

And the ivy's coming in

It's so beautiful if you can find it

Credits

Artis: Vanessa Carlton

Album: Liberman

Rilis: 2015

Penulis lagu: Vanessa Carlton

Fakta di Balik Lagu Blue Pool

Blue Pool adalah salah satu singel yang dipopulerkan oleh seorang penyanyi pop, pianis, dan penulis lagu asal Amerika Serikat yakni Vanessa Carlton.