Lirik Lagu Loop Love – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Loop Love – Valley

Cold blood, it's so easy to the touch

When the TV's in a frownin'

A madman, a video star

To the radio at a silent

Don't wanna push away

I heard it some way

Holdin' me back, back, back, back, back

There's no safe sound

When we're home now

You roll your eyes, so baby back, back, up, up

Song flows out the room

(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)

Push away from you

(Though I was rushin', though I'm always rushin' back)

Good talk, but we never say much

When the conversations mundane

And you breathe your transparency

But I know you've got a good heart

Don't wanna push away

I heard it some way

Holdin' me back, back, back, back, back

There's no safe ground

When we're home now

You roll your eyes, so baby back the fuck up

Song flows out the room

(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)

Push away from you

(Though I was rushin', though I'm always rushin' back)

Song flows out of you

(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)

Song flows out on us, too

(The world is rushin' around you)

Song flows out the room

(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)

Push away from you

(Though I was rushin', though I'm always rushin' back)

Song flows out the room

(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)

Push away from you

(Though I was rushin', though I'm always rushin' back)