Lirik Lagu Loop Love – Valley dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cold blood, it's so easy to the touch
When the TV's in a frownin'
A madman, a video star
To the radio at a silent
Don't wanna push away
I heard it some way
Holdin' me back, back, back, back, back
There's no safe sound
When we're home now
You roll your eyes, so baby back, back, up, up
Song flows out the room
(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)
Push away from you
(Though I was rushin', though I'm always rushin' back)
Good talk, but we never say much
When the conversations mundane
And you breathe your transparency
But I know you've got a good heart
Don't wanna push away
I heard it some way
Holdin' me back, back, back, back, back
There's no safe ground
When we're home now
You roll your eyes, so baby back the fuck up
Song flows out the room
(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)
Push away from you
(Though I was rushin', though I'm always rushin' back)
Song flows out of you
(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)
Song flows out on us, too
(The world is rushin' around you)
Song flows out the room
(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)
Push away from you
(Though I was rushin', though I'm always rushin' back)
Song flows out the room
(Though I was rushin' said I never come back)
Push away from you
(Though I was rushin', though I'm always rushin' back)
