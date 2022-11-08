Lirik Lagu Hurry Sundown - Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hurry Sundown - Outlaws
Gypsies danced around the campfire, shook their tambourines
They were waiting for the ghost of an outlaw, Sundown was his name
As the midnight hour grew closer and the sky began to fall
You can see his shadow in the light of the moon
They had heard the gypsies' call
She had hair as black as darkness, eyes of emerald green
Oh, her voice was soft and tender, oooh she loved sing
She will sing no more, or dance again or shake her tambourines
They had taken her away, she was dead and gone, hear the gypsies sing
Ooh, hurry Sundown (the gypsies' cry)
Ooh, hurry Sundown
Ooh, hurry Sundown (the gypsies' cry)
Hurry Sundown
Ooh, hurry Sundown (the gypsies' cry)
Ooh, hurry Sundown
Ooh, hurry Sundown (the gypsies' cry)
Silver devils in his holsters, stars strapped to his heels
There was fire in his eyes, they say that he was dressed to kill
He had hands as fast as lightning, a heart as cold as steel
He had come for the one that took her life, to lie him in Boot Hill
Gypsies danced around the campfire, shook their tambourines
They were waiting for the ghost of an outlaw, Sundown was his name
As the midnight hour grew closer and the sky began to fall
You can see their shadows in the light of the moon
They had heard the gypsies' call
Ooh, hurry Sundown
Ooh, hurry Sundown
Ooh, hurry Sundown
Ooh, hurry Sundown
