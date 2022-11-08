Lirik Lagu Hurry Sundown - Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hurry Sundown - Outlaws

Gypsies danced around the campfire, shook their tambourines

They were waiting for the ghost of an outlaw, Sundown was his name

As the midnight hour grew closer and the sky began to fall

You can see his shadow in the light of the moon

They had heard the gypsies' call

She had hair as black as darkness, eyes of emerald green

Oh, her voice was soft and tender, oooh she loved sing

She will sing no more, or dance again or shake her tambourines

They had taken her away, she was dead and gone, hear the gypsies sing

Ooh, hurry Sundown (the gypsies' cry)

Ooh, hurry Sundown

Ooh, hurry Sundown (the gypsies' cry)

Hurry Sundown

Ooh, hurry Sundown (the gypsies' cry)

Ooh, hurry Sundown

Ooh, hurry Sundown (the gypsies' cry)

Silver devils in his holsters, stars strapped to his heels

There was fire in his eyes, they say that he was dressed to kill

He had hands as fast as lightning, a heart as cold as steel

He had come for the one that took her life, to lie him in Boot Hill

Gypsies danced around the campfire, shook their tambourines

They were waiting for the ghost of an outlaw, Sundown was his name

As the midnight hour grew closer and the sky began to fall

You can see their shadows in the light of the moon

They had heard the gypsies' call

Ooh, hurry Sundown

Ooh, hurry Sundown

Ooh, hurry Sundown

Ooh, hurry Sundown

