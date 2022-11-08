Lirik Lagu Action - OMEGA X dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 November 2022, 02:12 WIB
Potret sebelas member OMEGA X.
Potret sebelas member OMEGA X. //Instagram @omegax_official

Lirik Lagu Action - OMEGA X

Lights camera ready action

I know what u want
Come on let's move on
Neoui songmaeumeul naege boyeojwo ye ye

I got what u need
Omega ye that's me
Aesseo sumgiryeo haji ma

Babe nan sisihan geon sileo michin deusi bultaewojwo ye that's right
Oneurui mvp ye that's u babe babe oh I want u to be mine

Come in we'll gon dance till the morning
Oh ye ye call me when you're ready
Ajjilhan geu movin' that's warning
Can't wait no more

Oh dear imma gonna blow your mind for real
Imi beoreojin i pan i wiro ollawa

Lights camera ready
Action
Ye do it like

Lights camera ready
Action

Prediksi Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] JAKARTA

Profil Robert Smith, Vokalis The Cure dengan Dandanan Eksentrik

Profil Bagus NTRL, Sempat Ditinggalkan Dua Temannya di Netral hingga Kenalkan Jalan Tengah

Perjalanan Karier Aaron Carter, Penyanyi yang Ditemukan Tewas di Rumahnya

Asal-usul Musik Pop dan Perkembangannya di Dunia

Profil Kurt Cobain, Kisah Hidup Vokalis Nirvana yang Depresif

Maestro Karawitan Sunda Tan Deseng Meninggal Dunia, Selamat Jalan Sang Jimat Awaking

Lirik Lagu Bobrok! – Kotak feat. Pay, Eross dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - NewJeans dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucid Dreams - Juice WRLD dan Fakta di Baliknya

