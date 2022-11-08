Lirik Lagu Action - OMEGA X dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Action - OMEGA X

Lights camera ready action

I know what u want

Come on let's move on

Neoui songmaeumeul naege boyeojwo ye ye

I got what u need

Omega ye that's me

Aesseo sumgiryeo haji ma

Babe nan sisihan geon sileo michin deusi bultaewojwo ye that's right

Oneurui mvp ye that's u babe babe oh I want u to be mine

Come in we'll gon dance till the morning

Oh ye ye call me when you're ready

Ajjilhan geu movin' that's warning

Can't wait no more

Oh dear imma gonna blow your mind for real

Imi beoreojin i pan i wiro ollawa

Lights camera ready

Action

Ye do it like

Lights camera ready

Action