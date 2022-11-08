Lirik Lagu Action - OMEGA X dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lights camera ready action
I know what u want
Come on let's move on
Neoui songmaeumeul naege boyeojwo ye ye
I got what u need
Omega ye that's me
Aesseo sumgiryeo haji ma
Babe nan sisihan geon sileo michin deusi bultaewojwo ye that's right
Oneurui mvp ye that's u babe babe oh I want u to be mine
Come in we'll gon dance till the morning
Oh ye ye call me when you're ready
Ajjilhan geu movin' that's warning
Can't wait no more
Oh dear imma gonna blow your mind for real
Imi beoreojin i pan i wiro ollawa
Lights camera ready
Action
Ye do it like
Lights camera ready
Action
