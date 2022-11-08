Lirik Lagu Acquiesce - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

I don't know what it is that makes me feel alive
I don't know how to wake the things that sleep inside
I only wanna see the light that shines behind your eyes
I hope that I can say the things I wish I'd said
To sing my soul to sleep and take me back to bed
Who wants to be alone when we can feel alive instead
Because we need each other
We believe in one another
And I know we're going to uncover
What's sleeping in our soul
Because we need each other
We believe in one another
I know we're going to uncover
What's sleeping in our soul
What's sleeping in our soul
There are many things that I would like to know
And there are many places that I wish to go
But everything's depending on the way the wind may blow
I don't know what it is that makes me feel alive
I don't know how to wake the things that sleep inside
I only want to see the light that shines behind your eyes
Because we need each other
We believe in one another
And I know we're going to uncover
What's sleeping in our soul
Because we need each other
We believe in one another
I know we're going to uncover
What's sleeping in our soul
What's sleeping in our soul
What's sleeping in our soul
What's sleeping in our soul
Sleeping in our soul
'Cause we believe
'Cause we believe
Yeah we believe
'Cause we believe
'Cause we believe
'Cause we believe
Because we need
Because what we need
