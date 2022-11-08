Lirik Lagu Acquiesce - OASIS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Acquiesce - OASIS

I don't know what it is that makes me feel alive

I don't know how to wake the things that sleep inside

I only wanna see the light that shines behind your eyes

I hope that I can say the things I wish I'd said

To sing my soul to sleep and take me back to bed

Who wants to be alone when we can feel alive instead

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

And I know we're going to uncover

What's sleeping in our soul

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

I know we're going to uncover

What's sleeping in our soul

What's sleeping in our soul

There are many things that I would like to know

And there are many places that I wish to go

But everything's depending on the way the wind may blow

I don't know what it is that makes me feel alive

I don't know how to wake the things that sleep inside

I only want to see the light that shines behind your eyes

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

And I know we're going to uncover

What's sleeping in our soul

Because we need each other

We believe in one another

I know we're going to uncover

What's sleeping in our soul

What's sleeping in our soul

What's sleeping in our soul

What's sleeping in our soul

Sleeping in our soul

'Cause we believe

'Cause we believe

Yeah we believe

'Cause we believe

'Cause we believe

'Cause we believe

Because we need

Because what we need

