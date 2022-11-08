Lirik Lagu Green Grass and High Tides - Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Green Grass and High Tides - Outlaws

In a place you only dream of

Where your soul is always free

Silver stages, golden curtains

Filled my head, plain as can be

As a rainbow grew around the sun

All the stars above who died came from

Somewhere beyond the scene you see

These lovely people played just for me

Now if I let you see this place

Where stories all ring true

Will you let me past your face

To see what's really you

It's not for me I ask this question

As though I were a king

For you have to love, believe, and feel

Before the burst of tambourines take you there

Green grass and high tides forever

Castles of stone, souls and glory

Lost faces say we adore you

As kings and queens bow and play for you

Those who don't believe me

Find your souls and set them free

Those who do, believe and know

This time will be your key

Time and time again I've thanked them

For a peace of mind

That helped me find myself

Amongst the music and the rhyme

That enchants you there

Green grass and high tides forever

Castles of stone, souls and glory

Lost faces say we adore you

As kings and queens bow and play for you

Yeah, they play just for you

Credit

Penyanyi: Outlaws

Penulis: Hughie Thomasson

Album: Outlaws

Dirilis: 1975

Label: Arista Records