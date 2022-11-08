Lirik Lagu Green Grass and High Tides - Outlaws dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Green Grass and High Tides - Outlaws
In a place you only dream of
Where your soul is always free
Silver stages, golden curtains
Filled my head, plain as can be
As a rainbow grew around the sun
All the stars above who died came from
Somewhere beyond the scene you see
These lovely people played just for me
Now if I let you see this place
Where stories all ring true
Will you let me past your face
To see what's really you
It's not for me I ask this question
As though I were a king
For you have to love, believe, and feel
Before the burst of tambourines take you there
Green grass and high tides forever
Castles of stone, souls and glory
Lost faces say we adore you
As kings and queens bow and play for you
Those who don't believe me
Find your souls and set them free
Those who do, believe and know
This time will be your key
Time and time again I've thanked them
For a peace of mind
That helped me find myself
Amongst the music and the rhyme
That enchants you there
Green grass and high tides forever
Castles of stone, souls and glory
Lost faces say we adore you
As kings and queens bow and play for you
Yeah, they play just for you
Credit
Penyanyi: Outlaws
Penulis: Hughie Thomasson
Album: Outlaws
Dirilis: 1975
Label: Arista Records
