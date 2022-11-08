Lirik Lagu God Bless America and All the Beautiful Women in It – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God Bless America and All the Beautiful Women in It – Lana Del Rey
Take me as I am, take me, baby, in stride
Only you can save me tonight
There's nowhere to run, nowhere to hide
You let me in, don't leave me out, or leave me dry
Even when I'm alone, I'm not lonely
I hear the sweetest melodies
(Sweetest melodies)
On the fire escapes of the city
Sounds like I am free
(It's got me singing)
God bless America
And all the beautiful women in it
God bless America
And all the beautiful women in it, may you
Stand proud and strong like Lady Liberty, shining all night long
God bless America
Take me as I am, don't see me for what I'm not
Only you can hear me tonight
Keep your light on, babe, I might be standing outside
You let me in, don't leave me out, or leave me dry
Even walking alone, I'm not worried
I feel your arms all around me
(Arms around me)
In the air on the streets of the city
Feels like I am free
(It's got me thinking)
God bless America
And all the beautiful women in it
God bless America
And all the beautiful women in it, may you
Stand proud and strong like Lady Liberty, shinin' all night long
God bless America
Even with you I've got no one to lose
So you'd better believe that nobody can make me feel lonely
Because I hear
(Sweetest melodies)
Even when you talk that talk with the lights on
I still somehow know that I'll never feel, ever feel lonely
I have no fear
(It's got me thinkin', yeah)
God bless America
And all the beautiful women in it
God bless America
And all the beautiful people in it, may they
Stand proud and strong like Lady Liberty, shinin' all night long
God bless America
And all the beautiful people in it
Artikel Pilihan