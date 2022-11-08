Lirik Lagu God Bless America and All the Beautiful Women in It – Lana Del Rey dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu God Bless America and All the Beautiful Women in It – Lana Del Rey

Take me as I am, take me, baby, in stride

Only you can save me tonight

There's nowhere to run, nowhere to hide

You let me in, don't leave me out, or leave me dry

Even when I'm alone, I'm not lonely

I hear the sweetest melodies

(Sweetest melodies)

On the fire escapes of the city

Sounds like I am free

(It's got me singing)

God bless America

And all the beautiful women in it

God bless America

And all the beautiful women in it, may you

Stand proud and strong like Lady Liberty, shining all night long

God bless America

Take me as I am, don't see me for what I'm not

Only you can hear me tonight

Keep your light on, babe, I might be standing outside

You let me in, don't leave me out, or leave me dry

Even walking alone, I'm not worried

I feel your arms all around me

(Arms around me)

In the air on the streets of the city

Feels like I am free

(It's got me thinking)

God bless America

And all the beautiful women in it

God bless America

And all the beautiful women in it, may you

Stand proud and strong like Lady Liberty, shinin' all night long

God bless America

Even with you I've got no one to lose

So you'd better believe that nobody can make me feel lonely

Because I hear

(Sweetest melodies)

Even when you talk that talk with the lights on

I still somehow know that I'll never feel, ever feel lonely

I have no fear

(It's got me thinkin', yeah)

God bless America

And all the beautiful women in it

God bless America

And all the beautiful people in it, may they

Stand proud and strong like Lady Liberty, shinin' all night long

God bless America

And all the beautiful people in it