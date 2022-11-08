Lirik Lagu Nightmare Part II - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Nightmare Part II - The Zutons

Last night I had a bad dream

And it blew my head away

And there was not solution

And I've been awake all day

And all I see is horror

And it creeps beneath my skin

And I'm knockin' for my nightmare

But it just won't let me in

There were Grandmas that were choking

And clinging to the necks

And the mothers they just lied there

While blood gushed from their heads

And the fathers they were screaming

While priests were being sick

And the vomit hit the ceiling

While the blood was running thick

And the goths all ran off naked

And the punks all started crying

And the rockers they all fainted

Cause there was no denying

That the hands of human nature

Had surely come to blows

And the end of earth is here

And only Jesus knows

But the fathers they were laughing

Down the public house

And the demons they all ran in

And threw the fathers out

And they stabbed them in their bellies

And they ripped off arms and legs

But the demons started joking

And had a drink instead

But the fireman they were on strike

So they could not resolve

And the army cut the phone lines

So they were not involved

And while all this was happening

I was fast asleep

With a very foolish nightmare

And memories I won't keep

So I woke up in the morning

With an idea for a song

And I knew that this would come out

And I know it wouldn't be long

Credit

Artis: The Zutons

Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Indie, Rock

Songwriter: Dave McCabe

Fakta di Baliknya