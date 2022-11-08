Lirik Lagu Not a Lot to Do - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Not a Lot to Do - The Zutons

Sunday afternoon, not a lot to do

(Think of all)

The places i could be, the people i could meet

(Life so small)

I'm watching drops of rain on my window pane

(Empty streets)

And no-one knocks around, no-one goes to to town

Im a going out, sick of staying in

(Living life)

With worries on my mind, waste away the time

Day there was a storm, closed up all the doors

(So restricted)

Put my life to shame, though the window pane

(Now i'm blessed)

'Cos God created Sundays, so we could stay in

And watch the rain fall down

I lay on my bed

I feel all left out

I switch off my head

And i can live on my own and stay in all day

And watch the rain fallin' down

I lay on my bed

I feel all left out

I switch off my head

Credit

Artis: The Zutons

Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Indie, Rock

Songwriter: Dave McCabe

Fakta di Baliknya

The Zutons adalah band indie rock Inggris yang terbentuk pada awal tahun 2001 di Liverpool. Saat ini, band ini beranggotakan Dave McCabe yang sekaligus menjadi gitaris serta vokalis band, Sean Payne yang memegang posisi drummer, dan Abi Harding sang pemain saksofon.

Pada tahun 2009, The Zutons bubar secara diam-diam tanpa pengumuman resmi setelah beberapa bulan merilis album studio ketiganya yang berjudul You Can Do Anything pada Juni 2008.