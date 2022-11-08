Lirik Lagu Railroad - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Railroad - The Zutons

Although I've left you darling

I'll soon be back again

That's what I said in China

Where all the work was dead

I hope you get my letters

I'll write them every day

I'll soon be heading eastwards

I'm hammering the nails

I'm working on the railroad

I dig away the time

I'm singing to the worksong

With memories in mind

I'll sail to Hong Kong harbour

The winds were warmer there

The sweat would roll down my back

While digging at the earth

While talking of you darling

I'd show your photograph

And point it over westwards

Way over past the tracks

I'm working on the railroad

I dig away the time

I'm singing to the worksong

With memories in mind

I'm working on the railroad

I dig away the time

I'm singing to the worksong

With memories in mind

Of you... of you, oh!

I've saved every penny, my girl

I hope that you have waited out there

For all my love when I get home

Cause deep down in my heart, there's a hole?

I've saved every penny, my girl

I hope that you have waited out there

For all my love when I get home

Cause deep down in my heart, there's a hole?

I've saved every penny, my girl

I hope that you have waited out there

For all my love when I get home

Cause deep down in my heart, there's a hole?