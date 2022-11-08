Lirik Lagu Aquaman - WALK THE MOON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aquaman - WALK THE MOON
The real life love is under the mirror of the surface
So cut my cord
I wanna know how deep we can take it
See the thing you've been chasing, honey
You'll never find it wearin' a life vest
You gotta risk your neck
Know in your heart it will be worth it
So here we go
Head first and no regrets
And no rules, we can stay as long as we want
Slow dancing in the darkness
And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on
Mmm-hmm, it's been my fashion
To keep my head dry and get my feet wet
Step by step, I've been letting you lead me towards the deep end
Well, I learned my lesson, honey
Just when you think you're all adult swim
That's precisely when somebody shows you to the ocean
So here we go
Head first and no regrets
And no rules, we can stay as long as we want
Slow dancing in the darkness
And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on
Just keep holding on, holding on to me
Under, under the troubled surface of the sea
Just keep holding on, holding on to me
Just keep holding on, holding on to me
Oh, here we go
Head first and no regrets
And no rules, we can stay as long as we want
Slow dancing in the darkness
And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on
Head first into the water
And so it hits me, I guess we could breathe all along
One breath after another
And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on
And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on
And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on
