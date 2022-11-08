Lirik Lagu Aquaman - WALK THE MOON dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Aquaman - WALK THE MOON

The real life love is under the mirror of the surface

So cut my cord

I wanna know how deep we can take it

See the thing you've been chasing, honey

You'll never find it wearin' a life vest

You gotta risk your neck

Know in your heart it will be worth it

So here we go

Head first and no regrets

And no rules, we can stay as long as we want

Slow dancing in the darkness

And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on

Mmm-hmm, it's been my fashion

To keep my head dry and get my feet wet

Step by step, I've been letting you lead me towards the deep end

Well, I learned my lesson, honey

Just when you think you're all adult swim

That's precisely when somebody shows you to the ocean

So here we go

Head first and no regrets

And no rules, we can stay as long as we want

Slow dancing in the darkness

And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on

Just keep holding on, holding on to me

Under, under the troubled surface of the sea

Just keep holding on, holding on to me

Just keep holding on, holding on to me

Oh, here we go

Head first and no regrets

And no rules, we can stay as long as we want

Slow dancing in the darkness

And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on

Head first into the water

And so it hits me, I guess we could breathe all along

One breath after another

And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on

And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on

And all I know is I wanna be here with you from now on