Lirik Lagu Confusion - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

It's funny how it tears me apart
Well first it breaks it your head then your heart
I should have loved you better
From the start
It's chewin' at my bones and my brains
It's workin' through the flesh that remains
Why can't this feeling leave me
And just fade away?
From day one, I led you on
I'm sorry girl but I can't stay
Things have changed, they're not the same
Now i must walk the other way
Confusion raining down from up high
And all the time you ask yourself why
Why can't you make decisions
Can't make up your mind
Although you're trying hard to forget
The reason why you feel so mislead
Now come on and forgive me
I'll help you accept
From day one, I led you on
I'm sorry girl but I can't stay
Things have changed, they're not the same
Now I must walk the other way. (x2)
Credit
Artis: The Zutons
Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?
Tahun: 2004
Genre: Indie, Rock
Songwriter: Dave McCabe
