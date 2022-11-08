Lirik Lagu Confusion - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Confusion - The Zutons

It's funny how it tears me apart

Well first it breaks it your head then your heart

I should have loved you better

From the start

It's chewin' at my bones and my brains

It's workin' through the flesh that remains

Why can't this feeling leave me

And just fade away?

From day one, I led you on

I'm sorry girl but I can't stay

Things have changed, they're not the same

Now i must walk the other way

Confusion raining down from up high

And all the time you ask yourself why

Why can't you make decisions

Can't make up your mind

Although you're trying hard to forget

The reason why you feel so mislead

Now come on and forgive me

I'll help you accept

From day one, I led you on

I'm sorry girl but I can't stay

Things have changed, they're not the same

Now I must walk the other way. (x2)

Credit

Artis: The Zutons

Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Indie, Rock

Songwriter: Dave McCabe

Fakta di Baliknya