Lirik Lagu I Love You So - The Walters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Love You So - The Walters
I just need someone in my life to give it structure
To handle all the selfish ways I'd spend my time without her
You're everything I want, but I can't deal with all your lovers
You're saying I'm the one, but it's your actions that speak louder
Giving me love when you are down and need another
I've got to get away and let you go, I've got to get over
But I love you so
I love you so
I love you so
I love you so
I'm gonna pack my things and leave you behind
This feeling's old and I know that I've made up my mind
I hope you feel what I felt when you shattered my soul
'Cause you were cruel and I'm a fool
So please let me go
But I love you so (Please let me go)
I love you so (Please let me go)
I love you so (Please let me go)
I love you so
Credits
Artis: The Walters
Penulis Lagu: Luke Olson & Charles Ekhaus, Daniel Wells, Michael James Tirabassi, dan Walter Kosner
Album: Songs for Dads
Rilis: 2014
Genre: Pop, Alternative Rock, Indie
Fakta di Balik Lagu I Love You So
The Walters merupakan band pop indie asal Chicago, Illinois yang dibentuk pada tahun 2014, mereka telah merilis tiga EP dan melakukan tur nasional pertama pada tahun 2017.
