Lirik Lagu I Love You So - The Walters dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Love You So - The Walters

I just need someone in my life to give it structure

To handle all the selfish ways I'd spend my time without her

You're everything I want, but I can't deal with all your lovers

You're saying I'm the one, but it's your actions that speak louder

Giving me love when you are down and need another

I've got to get away and let you go, I've got to get over

But I love you so

I love you so

I love you so

I love you so

I'm gonna pack my things and leave you behind

This feeling's old and I know that I've made up my mind

I hope you feel what I felt when you shattered my soul

'Cause you were cruel and I'm a fool

So please let me go

But I love you so (Please let me go)

I love you so (Please let me go)

I love you so (Please let me go)

I love you so

Credits

Artis: The Walters

Penulis Lagu: Luke Olson & Charles Ekhaus, Daniel Wells, Michael James Tirabassi, dan Walter Kosner

Album: Songs for Dads

Rilis: 2014

Genre: Pop, Alternative Rock, Indie

Fakta di Balik Lagu I Love You So

The Walters merupakan band pop indie asal Chicago, Illinois yang dibentuk pada tahun 2014, mereka telah merilis tiga EP dan melakukan tur nasional pertama pada tahun 2017.