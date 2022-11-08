Lirik Lagu Zuton Fever - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Zuton Fever - The Zutons
You know I get a funny feeling
Like an epidemic running through my head
Know I've got that feeling that's the best
Got the Zuton Fever in my head
And when it's running through my bones
You know I feel just like I'm ten years old
Know looking young and good again
Got the Zuton Fever in my head
It starts to make its way upstairs
It's like pollution in my veins and in my hair
You know where it comes from I don't care
Let me know if get you some, I'll be there
Oh father, father I have sinned
I've let myself down time and time again
You know the Zuton Fever's made me thin
Now I've got to clean my flaky skin
Oh doctor, doctor help and let
Me know if you can find a cure or antidote
You know I've always been true to you my friend
Hope that you can help me out again
You know I get a funny feeling
Like an epidemic running through my head
You know I got the feelin that's the best
Got the Zuton Fever in my head
I've got the Zuton Fever in my head
I've got the Zuton Fever in my head
Credit
Artis: The Zutons
Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?
Tahun: 2004
Genre: Indie, Rock
Songwriter: Dave McCabe
Fakta di Baliknya
The Zutons adalah band indie rock Inggris yang terbentuk pada awal tahun 2001 di Liverpool. Saat ini, band ini beranggotakan Dave McCabe yang sekaligus menjadi gitaris serta vokalis band, Sean Payne yang memegang posisi drummer, dan Abi Harding sang pemain saksofon.
