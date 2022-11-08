Lirik Lagu Zuton Fever - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Zuton Fever - The Zutons

You know I get a funny feeling

Like an epidemic running through my head

Know I've got that feeling that's the best

Got the Zuton Fever in my head

And when it's running through my bones

You know I feel just like I'm ten years old

Know looking young and good again

Got the Zuton Fever in my head

It starts to make its way upstairs

It's like pollution in my veins and in my hair

You know where it comes from I don't care

Let me know if get you some, I'll be there

Oh father, father I have sinned

I've let myself down time and time again

You know the Zuton Fever's made me thin

Now I've got to clean my flaky skin

Oh doctor, doctor help and let

Me know if you can find a cure or antidote

You know I've always been true to you my friend

Hope that you can help me out again

You know I get a funny feeling

Like an epidemic running through my head

You know I got the feelin that's the best

Got the Zuton Fever in my head

I've got the Zuton Fever in my head

I've got the Zuton Fever in my head

Credit

Artis: The Zutons

Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Indie, Rock

Songwriter: Dave McCabe

Fakta di Baliknya

The Zutons adalah band indie rock Inggris yang terbentuk pada awal tahun 2001 di Liverpool. Saat ini, band ini beranggotakan Dave McCabe yang sekaligus menjadi gitaris serta vokalis band, Sean Payne yang memegang posisi drummer, dan Abi Harding sang pemain saksofon.