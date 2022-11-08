Lirik Lagu Pressure Point - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Pressure Point - The Zutons

I can't get this pressure point out of my head

I can't get this pressure point out of my head

I feel it in work, you know, I feel it in bed

I can't get this pressure point out of my head

I've paid all my bills and I've acted so well

Ain't been cheating, there's nothing to tell

So why all this pressure, I don't understand

I call on my neighbours, and lend them a hand

Doctor, oh doctor, I'm willing to learn

Well all of my bones, well they toss and they turn

Mother, oh mother, I'm begging you please

To rid me of madness and cure this disease

Maybe told you what I have become

With all of this pressure, my mind's on a run

Well maybe its changing, let's hope for the best

Maybe it's something to get off my chest

Doctor, oh doctor, I'm begging you please

To rid me of madness and cure this disease

Mother, oh mother, I'm willing to learn

Well all of my bones, well they toss and they turn

Pressure pressure pressure pressure...

Pressure pressure pressure pressure...

Pressure pressure pressure pressure...

Pressure pressure pressure pressure...

I can't get this pressure point out of my head

I can't get this pressure point out of my head

I feel it in work, you know, I feel it in bed

I can't get this pressure point out of my head

AAAAAAAhhh ... Pressure pressure pressure pressure pressure...

AAAAAAAhhh ... Pressure pressure pressure pressure pressure...

AAAAAAAhhh ... Pressure pressure pressure pressure pressure...

AAAAAAAhhh ... Pressure pressure pressure pressure pressure...

Credit

Artis: The Zutons

Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Indie, Rock

Songwriter: The Zutons