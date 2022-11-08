Lirik Lagu Pressure Point - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

I can't get this pressure point out of my head
I can't get this pressure point out of my head
I feel it in work, you know, I feel it in bed
I can't get this pressure point out of my head
I've paid all my bills and I've acted so well
Ain't been cheating, there's nothing to tell
So why all this pressure, I don't understand
I call on my neighbours, and lend them a hand
Doctor, oh doctor, I'm willing to learn
Well all of my bones, well they toss and they turn
Mother, oh mother, I'm begging you please
To rid me of madness and cure this disease
Maybe told you what I have become
With all of this pressure, my mind's on a run
Well maybe its changing, let's hope for the best
Maybe it's something to get off my chest
Doctor, oh doctor, I'm begging you please
To rid me of madness and cure this disease
Mother, oh mother, I'm willing to learn
Well all of my bones, well they toss and they turn
Pressure pressure pressure pressure...
Pressure pressure pressure pressure...
Pressure pressure pressure pressure...
Pressure pressure pressure pressure...
I can't get this pressure point out of my head
I can't get this pressure point out of my head
I feel it in work, you know, I feel it in bed
I can't get this pressure point out of my head
AAAAAAAhhh ... Pressure pressure pressure pressure pressure...
AAAAAAAhhh ... Pressure pressure pressure pressure pressure...
AAAAAAAhhh ... Pressure pressure pressure pressure pressure...
AAAAAAAhhh ... Pressure pressure pressure pressure pressure...
Credit
Artis: The Zutons
Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?
Tahun: 2004
Genre: Indie, Rock
Songwriter: The Zutons
