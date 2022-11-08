Lirik Lagu Long Time Coming - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long Time Coming - The Zutons

Long time coming

But no one seen it coming

Long gone then

And your heart is still running

Now you're thinking bout the times

And the things you should've done

Well you might as well forget it

In the end you have won

Long-gone letters

Well it makes you feel better

Now you spend your days calm

But you spend the night shattered

It's a long time now

To be left in no doubt

It's a long time change

Do you still feel the same?

And you just can't shake that mood

Cause she's poisoned all your food

Now you're bogged down in those blues

And you just can't shake them loose

It's a long time coming

It's a long time now

To be left in no doubt

It's a long time change

Do you still feel the same?

Long time coming

Credit

Artis: The Zutons

Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?

Tahun: 2004

Genre: Indie, Rock

Songwriter: Dave McCabe

