Lirik Lagu Long Time Coming - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Long time coming
But no one seen it coming
Long gone then
And your heart is still running
Now you're thinking bout the times
And the things you should've done
Well you might as well forget it
In the end you have won
Long-gone letters
Well it makes you feel better
Now you spend your days calm
But you spend the night shattered
It's a long time now
To be left in no doubt
It's a long time change
Do you still feel the same?
And you just can't shake that mood
Cause she's poisoned all your food
Now you're bogged down in those blues
And you just can't shake them loose
It's a long time coming
It's a long time now
To be left in no doubt
It's a long time change
Do you still feel the same?
Long time coming
Credit
Artis: The Zutons
Album: Who Killed…… The Zutons?
Tahun: 2004
Genre: Indie, Rock
Songwriter: Dave McCabe
