Lirik Lagu I Lay My Love On You - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu I Lay Mu Love On You - Westlife

Just a smile and the rain is gone

Can hardly believe it, yeah

There's an angel standing next to me

Reaching for my heart

Just a smile and there's no way back

Can hardly believe it, yeah

But there's an angel calling me

Reaching for my heart

I know that I'll be okay now

This time, it's real

I lay my love on you

It's all I wanna do

Every time I breathe I feel brand new

You opened up my heart

Show me all your love and walk right through

As I lay my love on you

I was lost in a lonely place

Could hardly believe it, yeah

Holding on to yesterday

Far, far too long

Now, I believe it's okay 'cause

This time, it's real

I lay my love on you

It's all I wanna do

Every time I breathe I feel brand new

You opened up my heart

Show me all your love and walk right through

As I lay my love on you

I never knew that love could feel so good