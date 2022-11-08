Lirik Lagu There for You - Troye Sivan feat. Martin Garrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

There for You - Troye Sivan feat. Martin Garrix
I woke up pissed off today
And lately everyone feels fake
Somewhere, I lost a piece of me
Smoking cigarettes on balconies
But I can't do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
Need you on the other side
So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you
When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I'll be loud for you
But you gotta be there for me too
But you gotta be there for me too
Last year took a toll on me
But I made it with you next to me
Around the world and back again
I hope you're waiting at the end
But I can't do this alone
Sometimes I just need a light
If I call you on the phone
Need you on the other side
So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you
I'll be there for you
When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper
I'll be loud for you
I'll be loud for you
I got you, I promise
But let me be honest
Love is a road that goes both ways
When your tears roll down your pillow like a river
I'll be there for you
But you gotta be there for me too
But you gotta be there for me too
Boy, I'm holdin' onto something
Won't let go of you for nothing
I'm runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you
There was a time that I was so blue
What I got to do to show you?
I'm runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you
Runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you
Runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you
Said, I'm runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you
But you gotta be there for me too
