Lirik Lagu There for You - Troye Sivan feat. Martin Garrix dan Fakta di Baliknya

There for You - Troye Sivan feat. Martin Garrix

I woke up pissed off today

And lately everyone feels fake

Somewhere, I lost a piece of me

Smoking cigarettes on balconies

But I can't do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

Need you on the other side

So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you

I'll be there for you

When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I'll be loud for you

But you gotta be there for me too

But you gotta be there for me too

Last year took a toll on me

But I made it with you next to me

Around the world and back again

I hope you're waiting at the end

But I can't do this alone

Sometimes I just need a light

If I call you on the phone

Need you on the other side

So when your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you

I'll be there for you

When you're screaming, but they only hear you whisper

I'll be loud for you

I'll be loud for you

I got you, I promise

But let me be honest

Love is a road that goes both ways

When your tears roll down your pillow like a river

I'll be there for you

But you gotta be there for me too

But you gotta be there for me too

Boy, I'm holdin' onto something

Won't let go of you for nothing

I'm runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you

There was a time that I was so blue

What I got to do to show you?

I'm runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you

Runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you

Runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you

Said, I'm runnin', runnin' just to keep my hands on you

But you gotta be there for me too