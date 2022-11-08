Lirik Lagu Unbelievable - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unbelievable - Why Don't We

Hey, how do we, how do we, how do we end up at your place?

With my hands, with my hands, with my hands around your waist

Like you're too cool, cool

I don't believe that it's true, still

Your taste

I could drink, I could drink, I could drink a whole damn case

Every drip, every drip, couldn't let you go to waste

When you're making those moves, ayy

I don't know what to do, yeah

If it's all a dream, don't wake up

'Cause I got your body right here next to me

Just wait up

Gotta check myself 'cause I just can't believe

Ayy-oh

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

Now you're waking up here in my bed

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, you are

Unbelievable, it's

Unbelievable

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

Now you're waking up here in my bed

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable

Unbelievable, it's

Unbelievable

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

Now you're waking up here in my bed

Yeah, never thought, never thought I'd be holding your hand

Picking up, picking up, picking up my confidence

When you're making those moves, ayy

I don't know what to do, yeah

If it's all a dream, don't wake up

'Cause I got your body right here next to me

Just wait up

Gotta check myself 'cause I just can't believe

Ayy-oh

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

Now you're waking up here in my bed

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, yeah

Unbelievable, you are

Unbelievable, it's

Unbelievable

That you were in my heart, you were in my head

Now you're waking up here in my bed