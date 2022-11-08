Lirik Lagu Unbelievable - Why Don't We dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unbelievable - Why Don't We
Hey, how do we, how do we, how do we end up at your place?
With my hands, with my hands, with my hands around your waist
Like you're too cool, cool
I don't believe that it's true, still
Your taste
I could drink, I could drink, I could drink a whole damn case
Every drip, every drip, couldn't let you go to waste
When you're making those moves, ayy
I don't know what to do, yeah
If it's all a dream, don't wake up
'Cause I got your body right here next to me
Just wait up
Gotta check myself 'cause I just can't believe
Ayy-oh
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
Now you're waking up here in my bed
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, you are
Unbelievable, it's
Unbelievable
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
Now you're waking up here in my bed
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable
Unbelievable, it's
Unbelievable
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
Now you're waking up here in my bed
Yeah, never thought, never thought I'd be holding your hand
Picking up, picking up, picking up my confidence
When you're making those moves, ayy
I don't know what to do, yeah
If it's all a dream, don't wake up
'Cause I got your body right here next to me
Just wait up
Gotta check myself 'cause I just can't believe
Ayy-oh
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
Now you're waking up here in my bed
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, yeah
Unbelievable, you are
Unbelievable, it's
Unbelievable
That you were in my heart, you were in my head
Now you're waking up here in my bed
