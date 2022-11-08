Lirik Lagu Havana Gang Brawl - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Havana Gang Brawl - The Zutons

Well the cops are at the door

And you know that they want more

They've got spears, made for arms

Tried to lure you with their charms

You can hear the guns outside

Watching riots with their eyes

As you move from wall to wall

Hear the siren from the gang brawl

Line the locals one by one

Filling bullets with their guns

Are you red, or if you're blue

Cause tonight their gonna find the truth

Take no prisoners today

For the future will be laid

One big city, one big town

Everyone with the same crown

Havana Gang Brawl

Havana Gang Brawl

Havana Gang Brawl

Oh where will you sleep tonight?

Oh where will you sleep tonight?

A doomed old day for engagements

They have torn up your arrangements

All the mothers, buying razors

For the future will be dangerous

You try desperately to leave

But all the trains are dry for steam

All the taxis on their sides

All the planes are burning bright

Havana Gang Brawl

Havana Gang Brawl

Havana Gang Brawl