Lirik Lagu Havana Gang Brawl - The Zutons dan Fakta di Baliknya

Havana Gang Brawl - The Zutons
Well the cops are at the door
And you know that they want more
They've got spears, made for arms
Tried to lure you with their charms
You can hear the guns outside
Watching riots with their eyes
As you move from wall to wall
Hear the siren from the gang brawl
Line the locals one by one
Filling bullets with their guns
Are you red, or if you're blue
Cause tonight their gonna find the truth
Take no prisoners today
For the future will be laid
One big city, one big town
Everyone with the same crown
Havana Gang Brawl
Havana Gang Brawl
Havana Gang Brawl
Oh where will you sleep tonight?
Oh where will you sleep tonight?
A doomed old day for engagements
They have torn up your arrangements
All the mothers, buying razors
For the future will be dangerous
You try desperately to leave
But all the trains are dry for steam
All the taxis on their sides
All the planes are burning bright
