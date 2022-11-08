Lirik Lagu Alone Together - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alone Together - Westlife
Tell me all the ways your heart can break
So I never make the same mistakes
I don't wanna hear your silence
Show me all the ways to let you down
So I never let you hit the ground
I don't wanna see you crying
I've been there, there before
Heart a war, war with me and myself
You've been down, down that road
Know you know, you don't need nobody else
'Cause I'm alone, you're alone, it's whatever
We should be, we should be alone together
No, it don't need to be, be forever
But we should be alone together
I'm alone, you're alone, it's whatever
We should be, we should be alone together
No, it don't need to be, be forever
But we should be alone together
Take me to the corners of your mind
So I get a chance to see behind
All that artificial smiling
I know what it's like to come undone
Feel so far from everyone
I won't leave you on that island
I've been there, there before
Heart at war, war with me and myself
You've been down, down that road
Know, you know, you don't need nobody else
