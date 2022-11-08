Lirik Lagu Alone Together - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Alone Together - Westlife

Tell me all the ways your heart can break

So I never make the same mistakes

I don't wanna hear your silence

Show me all the ways to let you down

So I never let you hit the ground

I don't wanna see you crying

I've been there, there before

Heart a war, war with me and myself

You've been down, down that road

Know you know, you don't need nobody else

'Cause I'm alone, you're alone, it's whatever

We should be, we should be alone together

No, it don't need to be, be forever

But we should be alone together

I'm alone, you're alone, it's whatever

We should be, we should be alone together

No, it don't need to be, be forever

But we should be alone together

Take me to the corners of your mind

So I get a chance to see behind

All that artificial smiling

I know what it's like to come undone

Feel so far from everyone

I won't leave you on that island

I've been there, there before

Heart at war, war with me and myself

You've been down, down that road

Know, you know, you don't need nobody else