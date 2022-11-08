Lirik Lagu Wild - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Wild - Troye Sivan

Trying hard not to fall

On the way home

You were trying to wear me down, down

Kissing up on fences and up on walls

On the way home

I guess it's all working out, now

'Cause there's still too long to the weekend

Too long till I drown in your hands

Too long since I've been a fool, oh

Leave this blue neighbourhood

Never knew loving could hurt this good, oh

And it drives me wild

'Cause when you look like that

I've never ever wanted to be so bad, oh

It drives me wild

You're driving me wild, wild, wild

You're driving me wild, wild, wild

You're driving me wild

We're alike you and I

Two blue hearts locked in our wrong minds

So can we make the most out of no time?

Can you hold me?

Can you make me leave my demons and my broken pieces behind?

'Cause there's still too long to the weekend

Too long till I drown in your hands

Too long since I've been a fool, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah

Leave this blue neighbourhood

Never knew loving could hurt this good, oh

And it drives me wild

'Cause when you look like that

I've never ever wanted to be so bad, oh

It drives me wild

You're driving me wild, wild, wild

You're driving me wild, wild, wild

You're driving me wild, wild, wild

You're driving me wild, wild, wild

You make my heart shake bend and break

But I can't turn away

And it's driving me wild

You're driving me wild

You make my heart shake bend and break