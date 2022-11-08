Lirik Lagu Wild - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Trying hard not to fall
On the way home
You were trying to wear me down, down
Kissing up on fences and up on walls
On the way home
I guess it's all working out, now
'Cause there's still too long to the weekend
Too long till I drown in your hands
Too long since I've been a fool, oh
Leave this blue neighbourhood
Never knew loving could hurt this good, oh
And it drives me wild
'Cause when you look like that
I've never ever wanted to be so bad, oh
It drives me wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild
We're alike you and I
Two blue hearts locked in our wrong minds
So can we make the most out of no time?
Can you hold me?
Can you make me leave my demons and my broken pieces behind?
'Cause there's still too long to the weekend
Too long till I drown in your hands
Too long since I've been a fool, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah
Leave this blue neighbourhood
Never knew loving could hurt this good, oh
And it drives me wild
'Cause when you look like that
I've never ever wanted to be so bad, oh
It drives me wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You're driving me wild, wild, wild
You make my heart shake bend and break
But I can't turn away
And it's driving me wild
You're driving me wild
You make my heart shake bend and break
