Lirik Lagu Starlight - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starlight - Westlife
Could it be, could it be the start of something
Maybe our, maybe our lucks about to
Turn around, around a little
'Cause right now we're caught in the middle
Could it be, could it be the start of hoping
Maybe now, maybe now the doors are opening
To a place that we've never been
Seeing things that we've never seen
So many times I turned away
But something held me back that day
And all I want to say is, I hope you're here to stay
Starlight
Lighting up the darkest night
Something I can see in your eyes
Keeps mе alive tonight, oh, oh-oh
We can all be starlights
Racing at thе speed of light
I found you in my darkest time
Now look how we shine so bright, woah
Maybe now this is our time for lovin'
You're the one, you're the one who made me smile
All over again and again, now I'm singing
You saved me, this is a new beginning
So many times I turned away
But something held me back that day
And all I want to say is, I hope you're here to stay
Starlight
Lighting up the darkest night
Something I can see in your eyes
Keeps me alive tonight, oh, oh-oh
We can all be starlights
Racing at the speed of light
I found you in my darkest time
Now look how we shine so bright, woah
Dancing at the speed of light
You know you are my starlight
Dancing at the speed of light
You know you are my starlight
