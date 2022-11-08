Lirik Lagu Starlight - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Starlight - Westlife

Could it be, could it be the start of something

Maybe our, maybe our lucks about to

Turn around, around a little

'Cause right now we're caught in the middle

Could it be, could it be the start of hoping

Maybe now, maybe now the doors are opening

To a place that we've never been

Seeing things that we've never seen

So many times I turned away

But something held me back that day

And all I want to say is, I hope you're here to stay

Starlight

Lighting up the darkest night

Something I can see in your eyes

Keeps mе alive tonight, oh, oh-oh

We can all be starlights

Racing at thе speed of light

I found you in my darkest time

Now look how we shine so bright, woah

Maybe now this is our time for lovin'

You're the one, you're the one who made me smile

All over again and again, now I'm singing

You saved me, this is a new beginning

So many times I turned away

But something held me back that day

And all I want to say is, I hope you're here to stay

Starlight

Lighting up the darkest night

Something I can see in your eyes

Keeps me alive tonight, oh, oh-oh

We can all be starlights

Racing at the speed of light

I found you in my darkest time

Now look how we shine so bright, woah

Dancing at the speed of light

You know you are my starlight

Dancing at the speed of light

You know you are my starlight