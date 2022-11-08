Lirik Lagu Stargirl Interlude - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stargirl Interlude - The Weeknd

I had a vision

A vision of my nails in the kitchen

Scratching counter tops, I was screaming

My back arched like a cat

My position couldn't stop

You were hitting it

And I shouldn't cry, but I love it, starboy

And I shouldn't cry, but I love it (I love it), starboy

And I shouldn't cry, but I love it, starboy

And I shouldn't cry, but I love it, starboy

I just wanna see you shine 'cause I know you are a stargirl

I just wanna see you shine 'cause I know you are a stargirl

I just wanna see you shine 'cause I know you are a stargirl

Credits

Artis: The Weeknd dan Lana Del Rey

Penulis Lagu: Timothy Mckenzie, Martin Mckinney, Elizabeth Grant, Abel Tesfaye

Album: Starboy

Rilis: 2016

Genre: R&B/Soul