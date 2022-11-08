Lirik Lagu Stargirl Interlude - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Stargirl Interlude - The Weeknd
I had a vision
A vision of my nails in the kitchen
Scratching counter tops, I was screaming
My back arched like a cat
My position couldn't stop
You were hitting it
And I shouldn't cry, but I love it, starboy
And I shouldn't cry, but I love it (I love it), starboy
And I shouldn't cry, but I love it, starboy
And I shouldn't cry, but I love it, starboy
I just wanna see you shine 'cause I know you are a stargirl
I just wanna see you shine 'cause I know you are a stargirl
I just wanna see you shine 'cause I know you are a stargirl
Credits
Artis: The Weeknd dan Lana Del Rey
Penulis Lagu: Timothy Mckenzie, Martin Mckinney, Elizabeth Grant, Abel Tesfaye
Album: Starboy
Rilis: 2016
Genre: R&B/Soul
