Lirik Lagu Postcard - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

I sent you a postcard from Tokyo, baby
You never picked it up
I even wrote it in Japanese, baby
You didn't give a fuck
'Cause I don't sleep like your body's on me
I won't feel right until we can be
Underneath everything that's between
Yeah
Yeah, I'm undone, I'm 'bout to burst at my seams
'Cause I am picturing you beside me
So let me be everything that you need
Yeah
But you're still picking me up
Don't put me back down like it's nothing to ya
You're still picking me up
Don't you put me back down
Don't you put me back down
Like it's nothing to ya
Like it's nothing to ya
I remember that night that you first called me crazy
Only you picked it up
Kissed me and said "I love you, baby"
You didn't give a fuck
Now I don't sleep unless your body's on me
And I won't feel right until we can be
Underneath everything that's between
Yeah
Yeah, I'm undone, I'm 'bout to burst at my seams
'Cause I am picturing you beside me
So let me be everything that you need
Yeah
But you're still picking me up
Don't put me back down like it's nothing to ya
You're still picking me up
Don't you put me back down
Don't you put me back down
Like it's nothing to ya
Like it's nothing to ya
Take your time
Pull me in
Push me out
Simplify all the whispers of doubt
'Cause I know what you're thinkin' about
But you're still picking me up
Don't put me back down like it's nothing to ya
You're still picking me up
Don't you put me back down
Don't you put me back down
Like it's nothing to ya
Like it's nothing to ya
Like it's nothing to ya
Like it's nothing to ya
Like it's nothing to ya
