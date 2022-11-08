Lirik Lagu Postcard - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Postcard - Troye Sivan

I sent you a postcard from Tokyo, baby

You never picked it up

I even wrote it in Japanese, baby

You didn't give a fuck

'Cause I don't sleep like your body's on me

I won't feel right until we can be

Underneath everything that's between

Yeah

Yeah, I'm undone, I'm 'bout to burst at my seams

'Cause I am picturing you beside me

So let me be everything that you need

Yeah

But you're still picking me up

Don't put me back down like it's nothing to ya

You're still picking me up

Don't you put me back down

Don't you put me back down

Like it's nothing to ya

Like it's nothing to ya

I remember that night that you first called me crazy

Only you picked it up

Kissed me and said "I love you, baby"

You didn't give a fuck

Now I don't sleep unless your body's on me

And I won't feel right until we can be

Underneath everything that's between

Yeah

Yeah, I'm undone, I'm 'bout to burst at my seams

'Cause I am picturing you beside me

So let me be everything that you need

Yeah

But you're still picking me up

Don't put me back down like it's nothing to ya

You're still picking me up

Don't you put me back down

Don't you put me back down

Like it's nothing to ya

Like it's nothing to ya

Take your time

Pull me in

Push me out

Simplify all the whispers of doubt

'Cause I know what you're thinkin' about

But you're still picking me up

Don't put me back down like it's nothing to ya

You're still picking me up

Don't you put me back down

Don't you put me back down

Like it's nothing to ya

Like it's nothing to ya

Like it's nothing to ya

Like it's nothing to ya

Like it's nothing to ya

