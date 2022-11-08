Lirik Lagu My My My! - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Shine on, diamond
Don't make me wait another day
'Cause passion is passion
You know it just as well as me
Now, let's stop running from love
Running from love
Let's stop, my baby
Let's stop running from us
Running from us
Let's stop, my baby
Oh my, my, my!
I die every night with you
Oh my, my, my!
Living for your every move
Spark up, buzz cut
I got my tongue between your teeth
Go slow, no, no, go fast
You like it just as much as me
Now, let's stop running from love
Running from love
Let's stop, my baby
Let's stop running from us
Running from us
Let's stop, my baby
Oh my, my, my!
I die every night with you
Oh my, my, my!
Living for your every move
Should be the last night ever
Should be the last night we're apart
Got my name on this treasure
On this treasure
Oh my, my, my!
I die every night with you
Oh my, my, my!
Living for your every move
