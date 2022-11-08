Lirik Lagu My My My! - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

My My My! - Troye Sivan

Shine on, diamond

Don't make me wait another day

'Cause passion is passion

You know it just as well as me

Now, let's stop running from love

Running from love

Let's stop, my baby

Let's stop running from us

Running from us

Let's stop, my baby

Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move

Spark up, buzz cut

I got my tongue between your teeth

Go slow, no, no, go fast

You like it just as much as me

Now, let's stop running from love

Running from love

Let's stop, my baby

Let's stop running from us

Running from us

Let's stop, my baby

Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move

Should be the last night ever

Should be the last night we're apart

Got my name on this treasure

On this treasure

Oh my, my, my!

I die every night with you

Oh my, my, my!

Living for your every move

Credit