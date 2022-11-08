Lirik Lagu Seventeen - Troye Sivan dan Fakta di Baliknya

Seventeen - Troye Sivan

I got these beliefs that I think you wanna break

Got something here to lose that I think you wanna take from me

You say that I'm asleep but I wanna be awake

Got something here to lose that I know you wanna take

And he said age is just a number

Just like any other

We can do whatever, do whatever you want

Boy becomes a man now

Can't tell a man to slow down

He'll just do whatever, do whatever he wants

I went out looking for love

When I was seventeen

Maybe a little too young

But it was real to me

And in the heat of the night

Saw things I'd never seen

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Seventeen

You should know I'm green but I'll find my way around

Heard the whispers, now let's see what all the talk's about

I'm taking in the sights and measuring the sounds

Heard the whispers, now let's see what all the talk's about

And he said age is just a number

Just like any other

We can do whatever, do whatever you want

Boy becomes a man now

Can't tell a man to slow down

He'll just do whatever, do whatever he wants

I went out looking for love

When I was seventeen

Maybe a little too young

But it was real to me

And in the heat of the night

Saw things I'd never seen

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Seventeen

Ooh ahh, seventeen, seventeen, seventeen

Ooh ahh, seventeen, seventeen, seventeen

I went out looking for love

When I was seventeen

Maybe a little too young

But it was real to me

And in the heat of the night

Saw things I'd never seen

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Seventeen

I went out looking for love

When I was seventeen

Maybe a little too young

But it was real to me

And in the heat of the night

Saw things I'd never seen