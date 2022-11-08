Lirik Lagu Moth To A Flame - The Weeknd feat Swedish House Mafia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moth To A Flame - The Weeknd feat Swedish House Mafia
Like a moth to a flame
I'll pull you in, I'll pull you back to what you need initially
It's just one call away
And you'll leave him, you're loyal to me
But this time I let you be
'Cause he seems like he's good for you
And he makes you feel like you should
And all your friends say he's the one
His love for you is true
But does he know you call me when he sleeps?
But does he know the pictures that you keep?
But does he know the reasons that you cry?
Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?
Where it truly lies
Yeah
You should be with him, I let you go from time
You should stay with him
'Cause he seems like he's good for you
And he makes you feel like you should
And all your friends say he's the one
His love for you is true (hey)
But does he know you call me when he sleeps? (No, no)
But does he know the pictures that you keep? (Oh)
But does he know the reasons that you cry?
Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?
Where it truly lies
Right here with me, babe
Where it truly lies
My bed, babe
Where it truly lies
In my arms, babe
Where it truly lies
(Oh-oh-oh)
Where it truly lies
Artikel Pilihan