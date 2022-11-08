Lirik Lagu Moth To A Flame - The Weeknd feat Swedish House Mafia dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Moth To A Flame - The Weeknd feat Swedish House Mafia

Like a moth to a flame

I'll pull you in, I'll pull you back to what you need initially

It's just one call away

And you'll leave him, you're loyal to me

But this time I let you be

'Cause he seems like he's good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say he's the one

His love for you is true

But does he know you call me when he sleeps?

But does he know the pictures that you keep?

But does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies

Yeah

You should be with him, I let you go from time

You should stay with him

'Cause he seems like he's good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say he's the one

His love for you is true (hey)

But does he know you call me when he sleeps? (No, no)

But does he know the pictures that you keep? (Oh)

But does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies

Right here with me, babe

Where it truly lies

My bed, babe

Where it truly lies

In my arms, babe

Where it truly lies

(Oh-oh-oh)

Where it truly lies