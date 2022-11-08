Lirik Lagu Is There Someone Else - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Is There Someone Else - The Weeknd

I know that you're hiding something from me

That's been close to your heart

And I felt it creeping up every day

Baby, right from the start

I know that look you give when we're fighting (fighting)

We're fighting (fighting)

'Cause I used to be the one who was lying (lying)

Oh, lying (lying)

Oh (oh), is there someone else or not?

'Cause I wanna keep you close

I don't wanna lose my spot

'Cause I need to know

If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me

If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be

Is there someone else or not?

Ooh, or not

I don't deserve someone loyal to me

Don't you think I see?

And I don't want to be a prisoner to who I used to be

I swear I changed my ways for the better, the better

'Cause I wanna be with you forever, forever

Oh, is there someone else or not?

'Cause I wanna keep you close

I don't wanna lose my spot

'Cause I need to know

If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me

If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be

Is there someone else or not?

Ooh, or not

Ooh, whoa, yeah, hey

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Whoa, whoa, whoa, hey.

Credits

Artis: The Weeknd

Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Daniel Lopatin, Max Martin, Oscar Thomas Holier, Peter Lee Johnson, dan Thomas Lee Brown

Album: Dawn FM

Rilis: 2022

Genre: R&B/Soul

Fakta di Balik Lagu Is There Someone Else