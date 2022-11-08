Lirik Lagu Is There Someone Else - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Is There Someone Else - The Weeknd
I know that you're hiding something from me
That's been close to your heart
And I felt it creeping up every day
Baby, right from the start
I know that look you give when we're fighting (fighting)
We're fighting (fighting)
'Cause I used to be the one who was lying (lying)
Oh, lying (lying)
Oh (oh), is there someone else or not?
'Cause I wanna keep you close
I don't wanna lose my spot
'Cause I need to know
If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me
If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be
Is there someone else or not?
Ooh, or not
I don't deserve someone loyal to me
Don't you think I see?
And I don't want to be a prisoner to who I used to be
I swear I changed my ways for the better, the better
'Cause I wanna be with you forever, forever
Oh, is there someone else or not?
'Cause I wanna keep you close
I don't wanna lose my spot
'Cause I need to know
If you're hurting him, or you're hurting me
If I ain't with you, I don't wanna be
Is there someone else or not?
Ooh, or not
Ooh, whoa, yeah, hey
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Whoa, whoa, whoa, hey.
Credits
Artis: The Weeknd
Songwriters: Abel Tesfaye, Daniel Lopatin, Max Martin, Oscar Thomas Holier, Peter Lee Johnson, dan Thomas Lee Brown
Album: Dawn FM
Rilis: 2022
Genre: R&B/Soul
