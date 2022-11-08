Lirik Lagu Privilege - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Privilege - The Weeknd
Enjoy your privileged life
'Cause I'm not gonna hold you through the night
We said our last goodbyes
So let's just try to end it with a smile
And I don't wanna hear that you are sufferin'
You are sufferin', no more
'Cause I held you down when you were sufferin'
You were sufferin'
Blues away, way, way
I got two red pills to take the blues away
Blues away, way, way
I got two red pills to take the blues away
And I'ma fuck the pain away, and I know I'll be okay
They said our love is just a game, I don't care what they say
And I'ma drink the pain away, I'll be back to my old ways
And I got two red pills to take the blues away, oh
No more, no (you were sufferin', no more)
I don't wanna hear you
(You are sufferin', no more) no more, no more, no
('Cause I held you down when you were sufferin') you know
(You were sufferin') oh, yeah
Credits
Artis: The Weeknd
Penulis Lagu: Abel Tesfaye, Adam Feeney, dan Jason Quenneville
Album: My Dear Melancholy
Rilis: 2018
Genre: R&B/Soul
Artikel Pilihan