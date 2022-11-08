Lirik Lagu Privilege - The Weeknd dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Privilege - The Weeknd

Enjoy your privileged life

'Cause I'm not gonna hold you through the night

We said our last goodbyes

So let's just try to end it with a smile

And I don't wanna hear that you are sufferin'

You are sufferin', no more

'Cause I held you down when you were sufferin'

You were sufferin'

Blues away, way, way

I got two red pills to take the blues away

Blues away, way, way

I got two red pills to take the blues away

And I'ma fuck the pain away, and I know I'll be okay

They said our love is just a game, I don't care what they say

And I'ma drink the pain away, I'll be back to my old ways

And I got two red pills to take the blues away, oh

No more, no (you were sufferin', no more)

I don't wanna hear you

(You are sufferin', no more) no more, no more, no

('Cause I held you down when you were sufferin') you know

(You were sufferin') oh, yeah

Credits

Artis: The Weeknd

Penulis Lagu: Abel Tesfaye, Adam Feeney, dan Jason Quenneville

Album: My Dear Melancholy

Rilis: 2018

Genre: R&B/Soul