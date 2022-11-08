Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu If I Let You Go - Westlife
Day after day
Time pass away
And I just can't get you off my mind
Nobody knows
I hide it inside
I keep on searching, but I can't find
The courage to show to letting you know
I've never felt so much love before
And once again I'm thinking about
Taking the easy way out
But if I let you go, I will never know
What my life would be holding you close to me
Will I ever see you smiling back at me?
(Oh yeah) how will I know if I let you go?
Night after night I hear my self say
Why can't this feeling just fade away?
There's no one like you, you speak to my heart
It's such a shame we're worlds apart
I'm too shy to ask, I'm to proud to lose
But sooner or later I've got to choose
And once again I'm thinking about
Taking the easy way out
But if I let you go I will never know
What my life would be holding you close to me
Will I ever see you smiling back at me?
(Oh yeah) how will I know if I let you go?
If I let you go, ooh baby
Ohh, whoa
Once again I'm thinking about
Taking the easy way out
But if I let you go I will never know
What my life would be holding you close to me (close to me, yeah)
Will I ever see you smiling back at me?
(Oh yeah) how will I know if I let you go?
