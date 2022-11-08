Lirik Lagu Unbreakable - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 November 2022, 00:12 WIB
Westlife.
Westlife. /Twitter/@westlifemusic

Lirik Lagu Unbreakable - Westlife

Took my hand
Touched my heart
Held me close
You were always there 

By my side
Night and day
Through it all
Maybe come what may 

Swept away on a wave of emotion
Over-caught in the eye of the storm
And whenever you smile
I can hardly believe that you're mine
Believe that you're mine 

This love is
It's unmistakable

And each time I look in your eyes
I know why
This love is untouchable

I feel that my heart just can't deny
Each time I look in your eyes
Oh baby, I know why
This love is unbreakable 

Shared the laughter
Shared the tears

We both know
We'll go on from here 

Editor: Irwan Suherman

