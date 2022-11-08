Lirik Lagu Unbreakable - Westlife dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Unbreakable - Westlife

Took my hand

Touched my heart

Held me close

You were always there

By my side

Night and day

Through it all

Maybe come what may

Swept away on a wave of emotion

Over-caught in the eye of the storm

And whenever you smile

I can hardly believe that you're mine

Believe that you're mine

This love is

It's unmistakable

And each time I look in your eyes

I know why

This love is untouchable

I feel that my heart just can't deny

Each time I look in your eyes

Oh baby, I know why

This love is unbreakable

Shared the laughter

Shared the tears

We both know

We'll go on from here