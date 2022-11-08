Lirik Lagu All My Girls – KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

All My Girls – KIM!

It’s KIM!

This is for all my girls

All my girls

This is for all my girls

All my girls

Independent girls livin’ it up

Them girls put your head up

Get ready you don’t need you a man to better

Girls lookin’ fly when girls don’t give a ****

Paper girls getting the paper and hustle up

Shine baby shine got the world in your hands

Throw it up throw it up baby i know you can

Cause you been through so much

And you came so far

Walk no stops and you are that star

Oh oh

Step away from me now oh yeah

Oh oh

We don’t need you

No no no no

This is for all my girls

All my girls

Don’t let anyone put you down

This is for all my girls

All my girls

Don’t let anyone make you small

Gotta show the world

Who you really are

Girl you shine so bright you’re a superstar

Gotta stand up

For your right

Just be who you are

This is for all my girls

All my girls

This is for all my girls

All my girls