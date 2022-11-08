Lirik Lagu All My Girls – KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

All My Girls – KIM!
It’s KIM!
This is for all my girls
All my girls
This is for all my girls
All my girls
Independent girls livin’ it up
Them girls put your head up
Get ready you don’t need you a man to better
Girls lookin’ fly when girls don’t give a ****
Paper girls getting the paper and hustle up
Shine baby shine got the world in your hands
Throw it up throw it up baby i know you can
Cause you been through so much
And you came so far
Walk no stops and you are that star
Oh oh
Step away from me now oh yeah
Oh oh
We don’t need you
No no no no
This is for all my girls
All my girls
Don’t let anyone put you down
This is for all my girls
All my girls
Don’t let anyone make you small
Gotta show the world
Who you really are
Girl you shine so bright you’re a superstar
Gotta stand up
For your right
Just be who you are
This is for all my girls
All my girls
This is for all my girls
All my girls
