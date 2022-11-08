Lirik Lagu Cute Little Savage – KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 8 November 2022, 04:04 WIB
Kimberley Fransa Salim (KIM)
Kimberley Fransa Salim (KIM) /.instagram.com/kimberley_sings

Cute Little SavageKIM!

I got the i got the i got the unicorn power

Im a cute little savage coming to you in your area
Go ahead if you wanna cause hysteria
I got the flow that will come round and bury ya
Bury ya bury ya bury ya
Take you back to school like you gotta take tutorial
I be the boss your a toast and my cereal
Sweet little cookie with the filling call me oreo
Oreo oreo oreo

Whatcha wana know bout me yeah whatcha want know bout me
I don’t wanna play no games no whatcha wanna know bout me
Im a kid hustler for this beat you know i aint playin
Spitting fire on this heat you know i be flyin
Why you lyin tell me why you lyin
Try and step to me i promise you you be cryin
Why you lyin tell me why you lyin
Try and step to me i promise you you be cryin
K to the i, k to the i to the m (kimmy)
K to the i, k to the i to the m
All these peeps they be acting oh so silly
When they under estimate your girl kimmy
I aint done (na), i want some (some)
Im a queen rani crackin that popadamdam
They get bun (bun) they get run down (down)

I run them down like rampapampam

Im a cute little savage coming to you in your area
Go ahead if you wanna cause hysteria
I got the flow that will come round and bury ya
Bury ya bury ya bury ya
Take you back to school like you gotta take tutorial
I be the boss your a toast and my cereal
Sweet little cookie with the filling call me oreo
Oreo oreo oreo

Oh don’t you know don’t you know don’t you know
I’m the champion champion champion champion champion champion
Oh don’t you know don’t you know don’t you know
I’m the champion champion champion champion champion champion

I got the i got the unicorn power

Oh oh
Oh oh
Cute little savage

