Lirik Lagu Cute Little Savage – KIM! dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cute Little Savage – KIM!

I got the i got the i got the unicorn power

Im a cute little savage coming to you in your area

Go ahead if you wanna cause hysteria

I got the flow that will come round and bury ya

Bury ya bury ya bury ya

Take you back to school like you gotta take tutorial

I be the boss your a toast and my cereal

Sweet little cookie with the filling call me oreo

Oreo oreo oreo

Whatcha wana know bout me yeah whatcha want know bout me

I don’t wanna play no games no whatcha wanna know bout me

Im a kid hustler for this beat you know i aint playin

Spitting fire on this heat you know i be flyin

Why you lyin tell me why you lyin

Try and step to me i promise you you be cryin

Why you lyin tell me why you lyin

Try and step to me i promise you you be cryin

K to the i, k to the i to the m (kimmy)

K to the i, k to the i to the m

All these peeps they be acting oh so silly

When they under estimate your girl kimmy

I aint done (na), i want some (some)

Im a queen rani crackin that popadamdam

They get bun (bun) they get run down (down)

I run them down like rampapampam

Im a cute little savage coming to you in your area

Go ahead if you wanna cause hysteria

I got the flow that will come round and bury ya

Bury ya bury ya bury ya

Take you back to school like you gotta take tutorial

I be the boss your a toast and my cereal

Sweet little cookie with the filling call me oreo

Oreo oreo oreo

Oh don’t you know don’t you know don’t you know

I’m the champion champion champion champion champion champion

Oh don’t you know don’t you know don’t you know

I’m the champion champion champion champion champion champion

I got the i got the unicorn power

Oh oh

Oh oh

Cute little savage