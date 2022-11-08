Lirik Lagu Telephone - Lady Gaga feat Beyonce dan Fakta di Baliknya

Telephone - Lady Gaga feat Beyonce
Hello, hello, baby
You called, I can't hear a thing
I have got no service
In the club, you see, see
Wha-wha-what did you say?
Oh, you're breaking up on me
Sorry, I cannot hear you
I'm kinda busy
K-kinda busy
K-kinda busy
Sorry, I cannot hear you
I'm kinda busy
Just a second
It's my favorite song they're gonna play
And I cannot text you with
A drink in my hand, eh
You shoulda made some plans with me
You knew that I was free
And now you won't stop calling me
I'm kinda busy
Stop callin', stop callin'
I don't wanna think any more
I left my head and heart on the dance floor
Stop callin', stop callin'
I don't wanna talk anymore
I got my head and my heart on the dance floor
Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh
Stop telephonin' me
Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh
I'm busy, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh
Stop telephonin' me
Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh
Call all you want, but there's no one home
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
Out in the club, and I'm sippin' that bub
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
Call all you want, but there's no one home
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
Out in the club, and I'm sippin' that bub
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
Boy, the way you blowin' up my phone
Won't make me leave no faster
Put my coat on faster
Leave my girls no faster
I shoulda left my phone at home
'Cause this is a disaster
Callin' like a collector
Sorry, I cannot answer
Not that I don't like you
I'm just at a party
And I am sick and tired
Of my phone ringin'
Sometimes I feel like
I live in Grand Central Station
Tonight I'm not takin' no calls
'Cause I'll be dancin'
'Cause I'll be dancin'
'Cause I'll be dancin'
Tonight I'm not takin' no calls
'Cause I'll be dancin'
Stop callin', stop callin'
I don't wanna think any more
I left my head and my heart on the dance floor
Stop callin', stop callin'
I don't wanna talk any more
I left my head and my heart on the dance floor
Stop callin', stop callin'
I don't wanna think any more
I left my head and my heart on the dance floor
Stop callin', stop callin'
I don't wanna talk any more
I left my head and my heart on the dance floor
Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh
Stop telephonin' me
Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh
I'm busy, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh
Stop telephonin' me
Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh
Can call all you want but there's no one home
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
'Cause I'm out in the club and I'm sippin' that bub
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
Call all you want but there's no one home
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
'Cause I'm out in the club and I'm sippin' that bub
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
My telephone
M-m-my telephone
'Cause I'm out in the club and I'm sippin' that bub
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
My telephone
M-m-my telephone
'Cause I'm out in the club and I'm sippin' that bub
And you're not gonna reach my telephone
We're sorry the number you have reached is not in service at this time
Please check the number, or try your call again
Credit
Dirilis: 2009
Artis: Lady Gaga feat Beyonce
Album: The Fame Monster
Penghargaan: MTV Video Music Award untuk Kolaborasi Terbaik
Penulis lagu: Beyonce Giselle Knowles, Lashawn Daniels, Lazonate S Franklin, Rodney Jerkins, Stefani Germanotta
Fakta di Balik Lagu Telephone - Lady Gaga
Telephone adalah lagu kolaborasi Lady Gaga dan Beyonce. Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album The Fame Monster.
Saat baru dirilis, lagu ini langsung populer di kalangan para pencinta musik pop pada 2010.
Bahkan Telephone sukses bertengger di sejumlah tangga lagu bergengsi. Bahkan lagu ini menjadi single keempatnya yang menduduki peringat 1 dalam waktu kurang dari 14 bulan di Inggris. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***
Artikel Pilihan