Lirik Lagu Telephone - Lady Gaga feat Beyonce dan Fakta di Baliknya

Telephone - Lady Gaga feat Beyonce



Hello, hello, baby

You called, I can't hear a thing

I have got no service

In the club, you see, see

Wha-wha-what did you say?

Oh, you're breaking up on me

Sorry, I cannot hear you

I'm kinda busy

K-kinda busy

K-kinda busy

Sorry, I cannot hear you

I'm kinda busy

Just a second

It's my favorite song they're gonna play

And I cannot text you with

A drink in my hand, eh

You shoulda made some plans with me

You knew that I was free

And now you won't stop calling me

I'm kinda busy

Stop callin', stop callin'

I don't wanna think any more

I left my head and heart on the dance floor

Stop callin', stop callin'

I don't wanna talk anymore

I got my head and my heart on the dance floor

Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh

Stop telephonin' me

Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh

I'm busy, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh

Stop telephonin' me

Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh

Call all you want, but there's no one home

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

Out in the club, and I'm sippin' that bub

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

Call all you want, but there's no one home

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

Out in the club, and I'm sippin' that bub

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

Boy, the way you blowin' up my phone

Won't make me leave no faster

Put my coat on faster

Leave my girls no faster

I shoulda left my phone at home

'Cause this is a disaster

Callin' like a collector

Sorry, I cannot answer

Not that I don't like you

I'm just at a party

And I am sick and tired

Of my phone ringin'

Sometimes I feel like

I live in Grand Central Station

Tonight I'm not takin' no calls

'Cause I'll be dancin'

'Cause I'll be dancin'

'Cause I'll be dancin'

Tonight I'm not takin' no calls

'Cause I'll be dancin'

Stop callin', stop callin'

I don't wanna think any more

I left my head and my heart on the dance floor

Stop callin', stop callin'

I don't wanna talk any more

I left my head and my heart on the dance floor

Stop callin', stop callin'

I don't wanna think any more

I left my head and my heart on the dance floor

Stop callin', stop callin'

I don't wanna talk any more

I left my head and my heart on the dance floor

Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh

Stop telephonin' me

Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh

I'm busy, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh

Stop telephonin' me

Eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh, eh

Can call all you want but there's no one home

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

'Cause I'm out in the club and I'm sippin' that bub

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

Call all you want but there's no one home

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

'Cause I'm out in the club and I'm sippin' that bub

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

My telephone

M-m-my telephone

'Cause I'm out in the club and I'm sippin' that bub

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

My telephone

M-m-my telephone

'Cause I'm out in the club and I'm sippin' that bub

And you're not gonna reach my telephone

We're sorry the number you have reached is not in service at this time

Please check the number, or try your call again

Credit

Dirilis: 2009

Artis: Lady Gaga feat Beyonce

Album: The Fame Monster

Penghargaan: MTV Video Music Award untuk Kolaborasi Terbaik

Penulis lagu: Beyonce Giselle Knowles, Lashawn Daniels, Lazonate S Franklin, Rodney Jerkins, Stefani Germanotta

Fakta di Balik Lagu Telephone - Lady Gaga

Telephone adalah lagu kolaborasi Lady Gaga dan Beyonce. Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album The Fame Monster.

Saat baru dirilis, lagu ini langsung populer di kalangan para pencinta musik pop pada 2010.

Bahkan Telephone sukses bertengger di sejumlah tangga lagu bergengsi. Bahkan lagu ini menjadi single keempatnya yang menduduki peringat 1 dalam waktu kurang dari 14 bulan di Inggris. (Aura Nur Aprilliani)***