Lirik Lagu Good Girls Don't - The Knack dan Fakta di Baliknya

Good Girls Don't - The Knack

She's your adolescent dream

Schoolboy stuff, a sticky sweet romance

And she makes you want to scream

Wishing you could get inside her pants

So you fantasize away

While you're squeezing her

You thought you heard her saying

Good girls don't

Good girls don't

But she'll be telling you

Good girls don't, but I do

So you call her on the phone

To talk about the teachers that you hate

And she says she's all alone

And her parents won't be coming home till late

There's a ringing in your brain

'Cause you could've swore

You thought you heard her saying

Good girls don't

Good girls don't

But she'll be telling you

Good girls don't, but I do

And it's a teenage sadness

Everyone has got to taste

An in-between age madness

That you know you can't erase

Till she's sitting on your face

You're alone with her at last

And you're waiting till you think the time is right

'Cause you've heard she's pretty fast

And you're hoping that she'll give you some tonight

So, you start to make your play

'Cause you could've swore

You thought you heard her saying

Good girls don't

Good girls don't

But she'll be telling you

Good girls don't, but I do

And it's a teenage sadness

Everyone has got to taste

An in-between age madness

That you know you can't erase

Till she's sitting on your face

It hurts